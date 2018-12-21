Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2018 9:41am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Overweight. Nike rose 8.1 percent to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
  • William Blair upgraded EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) from Market Perform to Outperform. EnerSys shares fell 0.84 percent to close at $71.77 on Thursday.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from Neutral to Buy. Shopify shares rose 1.8 percent to $130.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from Hold to Buy. CyberArk shares fell 1.1 percent to $68.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) from In-Line to Outperform. SkyWest shares rose 0.55 percent to close at $43.63 on Thursday.
  • Pivotal Research upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Hold to Buy. Nike rose 8.1 percent to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Neutral to Outperform. Signature Bank shares fell 0.24 percent to close at $102.56 on Thursday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Wells Fargo downgraded Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Greif shares fell 0.7 percent to $34.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Neutral to Sell. Altria shares fell 3.3 percent to $48.78 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) from Buy to Neutral. TrueCar shares fell 1.74 percent to close at $9.05 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) from Buy to Hold. Green Plains Partners shares dropped 3.63 percent to close at $13.79 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from Outperform to Underperform. Greif shares fell 0.7 percent to $34.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ: UXIN) from Buy to Neutral. Uxin shares dropped 5.9 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) from Buy to Hold. Western Gas Partners shares dropped 5.19 percent to close at $43.30 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Century Aluminum is set to $10. Century Aluminum shares closed at $7.56 on Thursday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) with a Hold rating. The price target for WWE is set to $85. WWE shares closed at $73.56 on Thursday.
  • Summit Insights Group initiated coverage on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) with a Buy rating. The price target for LivePerson is set to $23. LivePerson shares closed at $18.56 on Thursday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ichor is set to $22. Ichor shares closed at $15.83 on Thursday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied Materials is set to $45. Applied Materials shares closed at $30.90 on Thursday.
  • Boenning & Scattergood initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for OceanFirst Financial is set to $28. OceanFirst Financial shares closed at $22.26 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Snap-on is set to $165. Snap-on shares closed at $139.95 on Thursday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lam Research is set to $180. Lam Research shares closed at $128.31 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Markets Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + CENX)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Caterpillar, Lennar And More
Recapping The Top Ratings Changes Of Q4
The Chips Are Down: Weak Forecasts Hurt Semiconductor Stocks
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall, Dow Futures Down 100 Points
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACNKeyBancMaintains173.0
ATUKeyBancMaintains27.0
GEFKeyBancMaintains31.0
SKYWImperial CapitalUpgrades63.0
CYBRDeutsche BankUpgrades85.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Rapid-Fire Pitch: Taking Cargo Personally, Freight Friend Unites Operators