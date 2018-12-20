Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from Neutral to Overweight. Humana fell 0.1 percent to $283.00 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale upgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from Hold to Buy. Halliburton shares rose 0.2 percent to $27.69 in pre-market trading.
- Janney Capital upgraded Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Neutral to Buy. Essex Property Trust shares fell 0.98 percent to close at $255.60 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies upgraded EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Hold to Buy. EnLink Midstream shares rose 3.7 percent to $10.59 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Boyd Gaming shares dropped 6.94 percent to close at $20.80 on Wednesday.
- Longbow Research upgraded Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Neutral to Buy. Arconic shares rose 1.9 percent to $18.26 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) from Neutral to Outperform. Synovus Financial shares closed at $30.73 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc upgraded HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from Sector Weight to Overweight. HCP shares fell 0.81 percent to close at $28.34 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) from Neutral to Overweight. AGNC Investment shares gained 0.9 percent to $17.85 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from Sector Perform to Outperform. PPG shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $96.43 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Host Hotels shares fell 0.4 percent to $17.16 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE: CIVI) from Buy to Hold. Civitas shares climbed 12.08 percent to close at $17.54 on Wednesday.
- Janney Capital downgraded Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) from Buy to Neutral. Global Medical REIT shares gained 1 percent to $9.03 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale downgraded ENSCO PLC (NYSE: ESV) from Buy to Hold. Ensco shares dropped 2.2 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded EQGP Holdings LP (NYSE: EQGP) from Buy to Hold. EQGP Hldgs shares rose 0.25 percent to close at $19.95 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Macerich shares dropped 0.2 percent to $42.70 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) from Buy to Hold. DBV Technologies shares fell 63 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Brandywine Realty Trust shares fell 0.2 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale downgraded Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) from Buy to Hold. Oceaneering International shares fell 1.83 percent to close at $13.94 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for AnaptysBio is set to $126. AnaptysBio shares closed at $60.54 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) with a Sector Weight rating. Yelp shares closed at $33.86 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) with a Buy rating. The price target for MEI Pharma is set to $10. MEI Pharma shares closed at $2.11 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Occidental Petroleum is set to $75. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $62.24 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Diamondback Energy is set to $116. Diamondback Energy closed at $90.60 on Wednesday.
