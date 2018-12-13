Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2018 9:21am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Underweight to Neutral. GE shares rose 10.4 percent to $7.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) from Neutral to Buy. PG shares rose 0.9 percent to $94.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. ForeScout Technologies shares rose 3.2 percent to $27.65 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) from Neutral to Overweight. Q2 Holdings shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $49.92 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) from Hold to Buy. Agree Realty shares rose 2.8 percent to $62.31 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) from Neutral to Overweight. Avalara rose 1.1 percent to $30.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) from Underperform to Neutral. Reliance Steel shares rose 0.44 percent to close at $75.26 on Wednesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from Neutral to Underweight. Intuit shares fell 2 percent to $205.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Nabors shares fell 3.5 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Hold to Underperform. Public Storage shares fell 0.6 percent to $203.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from Overweight to Neutral. Autodesk shares rose 2.93 percent to close at $137.79 on Wednesday.
  • UBS downgraded The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Buy to Neutral. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.1 percent to $49.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) from Market Perform to Market Underperform. Weatherford shares rose 0.9 percent to $0.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. FireEye shares fell 1.4 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) with a Sell rating. The price target for National Beverage is set to $80. National Beverage shares closed at $84.16 on Wednesday.
  • Argus initiated coverage on Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Livent is set to $21. Livent shares closed at $16.22 on Wednesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) with a Sell rating. The price target for Boston Beer is set to $228. Boston Beer shares closed at $273.92 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Organovo is set to $2.50. Organovo shares closed at $1.04 on Wednesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) with a Sell rating. The price target for Monster Beverage is set to $48. Monster Beverage shares closed at $57.44 on Wednesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for PepsiCo is set to $128. PepsiCo shares closed at $117.00 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

