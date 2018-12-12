Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2018 9:28am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Neutral to Buy. Lululemon shares rose 2.5 percent to $119.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) from Neutral to Overweight. Corcept Therapeutics shares rose 5.2 percent to $18.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) from Sell to Neutral. Realty Income shares rose 0.97 percent to close at $66.30 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. eBay shares fell 1.3 percent to $28.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) from Buy to Neutral. Marriott shares rose 0.6 percent to $110.72 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Overweight to Neutral. Mosaic shares fell 0.6 percent to close at $33.00 on Tuesday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Bank of America shares rose 1.1 percent to $24.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Verizon shares fell 1.8 percent to $57.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Buy to Neutral. Hyatt shares rose 1 percent to $68.10 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) from Neutral to Underweight. Waters shares rose 0.4 percent to $190.59 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) with a Perform rating. The price target for GW Pharmaceuticals is set to $142. GW Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $122.99 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Foamix Pharmaceuticals is set to $11. Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.81 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is set to $124. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $114.63 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is set to $180. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $140.38 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is set to $155. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $104.59 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioScrip is set to $5. BioScrip shares closed at $3.85 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIOS + BAC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
Bank Stocks Move Down As Brexit Hangs In The Balance
Markets Sell Off Amid Rising Recession, Yield Curve Concerns; Bank Stocks Hit Hard
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Deutsche Bank Stock Is Sinking To Fresh Lows
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MOSJP MorganDowngrades33.0
BACKeefe Bruyette & WoodsDowngrades29.0
AMTMorgan StanleyDowngrades170.0
EBAYMorgan StanleyDowngrades33.0
UNITMorgan StanleyDowngrades16.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Downgrades eBay On Slower GMV Growth