Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Neutral to Buy. Lululemon shares rose 2.5 percent to $119.80 in pre-market trading.
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) from Neutral to Overweight. Corcept Therapeutics shares rose 5.2 percent to $18.06 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) from Sell to Neutral. Realty Income shares rose 0.97 percent to close at $66.30 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. eBay shares fell 1.3 percent to $28.67 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) from Buy to Neutral. Marriott shares rose 0.6 percent to $110.72 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Overweight to Neutral. Mosaic shares fell 0.6 percent to close at $33.00 on Tuesday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Bank of America shares rose 1.1 percent to $24.84 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Verizon shares fell 1.8 percent to $57.80 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Buy to Neutral. Hyatt shares rose 1 percent to $68.10 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) from Neutral to Underweight. Waters shares rose 0.4 percent to $190.59 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) with a Perform rating. The price target for GW Pharmaceuticals is set to $142. GW Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $122.99 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Foamix Pharmaceuticals is set to $11. Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.81 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is set to $124. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $114.63 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is set to $180. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $140.38 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is set to $155. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $104.59 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioScrip is set to $5. BioScrip shares closed at $3.85 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.