Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2018 9:51am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Loop Capital upgraded Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from Hold to Buy. Five Below shares rose 0.94 percent to $96.48 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) from Market Perform to Outperform. ResMed shares rose 1.1 percent to $111.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Seaport Global upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) from Neutral to Buy. Pioneer Natural shares rose 0.33 percent to close at $143.00 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson upgraded A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) from Neutral to Buy. A10 Networks shares fell 1.3 percent to close at $6.06 on Friday.
  • Compass Point upgraded Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) from Neutral to Buy. Conn's fell 5.04 percent to close at $23.73 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Seaport Global upgraded Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) from Neutral to Buy. Apache shares rose 0.15 percent to $33.06 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC upgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Hold to Buy. Albemarle shares rose 0.5 percent to $89.05 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities upgraded Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) from Market Perform to Outperform. WageWorks shares fell 1.83 percent to close at $29.48 on Friday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Hold to Buy. Equinix shares fell 1.59 percent to close at $386.47 on Friday.
  • Baird upgraded Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) from Neutral to Outperform. Capital One shares fell 2.29 percent to close at $82.67 on Friday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • BMO Capital downgraded Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Yamana Gold shares rose 0.9 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) from Neutral to Sell. Visteon shares fell 3.8 percent to $65.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Tesaro shares rose 0.23 percent to close at $73.95 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. SecureWorks shares fell 8.54 percent to close at $15.64 on Friday.
  • Nomura downgraded Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Neutral to Reduce. Regions Financial shares closed at $14.90 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) from Buy to Neutral. Polaris shares fell 2.45 percent to close at $88.46 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) from Neutral to Sell. Navistar shares fell 3.7 percent to $27.62 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Skyworks shares closed at $67.57 on Friday.
  • Nomura downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Neutral to Reduce. KeyCorp shares closed at $16.73 on Friday.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) from Outperform to In-Lin. Marathon Oil shares closed at $16.05 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Susquehanna Financial initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) with a Positive rating. Canada Goose shares closed at $58.45 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

