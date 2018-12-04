Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Longbow Research upgraded Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) from Neutral to Buy. Fastenal shares fell 1.3 percent to $58.95 in pre-market trading.
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) from Neutral to Overweight. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.2 percent to $31.09 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) from Neutral to Outperform. Methode Electronics shares rose 4.26 percent to close at $31.59 on Monday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Avery Dennison fell 0.22 percent to close at $96.19 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ: RMR) from Neutral to Buy. RMR shares rose 5.8 percent to close at $68.39 on Monday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from Sell to Buy. Waste Management shares rose 1.8 percent to $94.75 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Esterline shares rose 1.84 percent to close at $120.91 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) from Neutral to Buy. BT shares fell 2.03 percent to close at $16.37 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Leerink Swann downgraded TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tesaro shares fell 0.14 percent to $73.40 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Buy to Hold. Apple shares fell 1.9 percent to $181.37 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) from Sector Weight to Underweight. Owens-Illinois shares fell 1.5 percent to $18.30 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI) from Neutral to Underweight. Apptio shares rose 0.01 percent to $38.06 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) from Outperform to Market Perform. Invesco shares rose 1.47 percent to $20.65 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) from Buy to Neutral. Hub Group shares rose 0.65 percent to close at $44.73 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) from Overweight to Neutral. Bank OZK shares fell 1.23 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) from Buy to Neutral. Knight-Swift shares fell 2.02 percent to close at $33.96 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Veeva Systems bio is set to $120. Veeva shares closed at $98.90 on Monday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for NGL Energy Partners is set to $16. NGL Energy Partners shares closed at $9.60 on Monday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kratos Defense is set to $19. Kratos Defense & Security shares closed at $13.42 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Capital Product Partners is set to $2.75. Capital Product Partners shares closed at $2.42 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Visteon is set to $69. Visteon shares closed at $78.39 on Monday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on ATN International Inc (NASDAQ: ATNI) with a Hold rating. ATN International closed at $82.02 on Monday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics is set to $23. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares closed at $9.26 on Monday.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sify Technologies Limited (NYSE: SIFY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sify is set to $4. Sify closed at $1.30 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) with a Buy rating. The price target for BorgWarner is set to $48. BorgWarner closed at $40.70 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) with a Buy rating. Presidio shares closed at $14.19 on Monday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.