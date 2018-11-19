Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at UBS upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Neutral to Buy. TD Ameritrade shares fell 0.55 percent to close at $52.32 on Friday.
- Citigroup upgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Neutral to Buy. PG&E shares dropped 4.9 percent to $23.20 in pre-market trading.
- CIBC upgraded BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) from Neutral to Outperform. BlackBerry shares rose 2.3 percent to $9.18 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Viking Therapeutics shares rose 6.1 percent to $12.35 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham upgraded Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from Underperform to Neutral. Progressive shares rose 0.06 percent to close at $66.34 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Hold to Buy. Mallinckrodt shares rose 2.2 percent to $31.55 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) from Neutral to Overweight. Big Lots shares rose 1.3 percent to $42.05 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) from Neutral to Conviction Buy. Novartis shares rose 1.1 percent to $88.68 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) from Neutral to Overweight. Novo Nordisk shares rose 3.1 percent to $45.53 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Booking shares fell 1.78 percent to close at $1,855.32 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) from Strong Buy to Outperform. American Homes 4 Rent shares closed at $19.82 on Friday.
- Investec downgraded AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) from Buy to Hold. AstraZeneca shares fell 0.5 percent to $40.45 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) from Buy to Neutral. Charles Schwab shares closed at $46.96 on Friday.
- Citigroup downgraded Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV) from Buy to Neutral. Eaton Vance shares fell 0.79 percent to close at $42.63 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from Overweight to Underweight. Robert Half shares closed at $62.99 on Friday.
- BMO Capital downgraded PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) from Outperform to Market Perform. PNC Financial shares fell 0.24 percent to close at $136.39 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) from Market Perform to Underperform. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $129.94 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE: EEX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Emerald Expositions shares closed at $11.55 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Delta Air is set to $71. Delta Air shares closed at $55.90 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on WillScot Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for WillScot is set to $18. WillScot shares closed at $15.12 on Friday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Retrophin is set to $57. Retrophin shares closed at $25.16 on Friday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nuvectra is set to $25. Nuvectra closed at $18.44 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) with a Buy rating. The price target for CarGurus is set to $49. CarGurus closed at $38.79 on Friday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alaska Air is set to $81. Alaska Air shares closed at $67.99 on Friday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nine Energy is set to $40. Nine Energy shares closed at $30.42 on Friday.
- Bank Of America initiated coverage on Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Yeti Holdings is set to $22. Yeti shares closed at $17.02 on Friday.
- CL King initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) with a Buy rating. Simply Good Foods shares closed at $19.99 on Friday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) with an Underperform rating. The price target for JetBlue is set to $16. JetBlue closed at $18.03 on Friday.
