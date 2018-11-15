Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2018 9:08am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Raymond James upgraded Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Switch shares rose 3.8 percent to $7.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from Neutral to Positive. Oasis Petroleum shares fell 0.6 percent to close at $8.27 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) from Neutral to Buy. Trinseo shares rose 2.82 percent to close at $46.25 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) from Neutral to Buy. CubeSmart shares rose 1.2 percent to $30.10 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) from Neutral to Overweight. Athenex shares fell 12.14 percent to close at $10.24 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Coty shares rose 3.5 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Voyager Therapeutics shares fell 4.66 percent to close at $11.25 on Wednesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) from Buy to Hold. Blue Apron shares fell 6 percent to $1.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) from Buy to Neutral. Horizon Pharma shares fell 2.79 percent to close at $21.24 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Pan American Silver shares rose 1.3 percent to $12.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Buy to Neutral. KB Home shares fell 7.7 percent to $19.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Buy to Neutral. Copa shares dropped 3 percent to $79.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. PG&E shares fell 2 percent to $25.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) from Buy to Neutral. Lamb Weston shares fell 1.2 percent to $81.99 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Barclays initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ADP is set to $168. ADP shares closed at $142.72 on Wednesday.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Jacobs Engineering is set to $91. Jacobs Engineering closed at $73.31 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Denali Therapeutics is set to $25. Denali Therapeutics closed at $17.49 on Wednesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altice USA is set to $26. Altice USA shares closed at $17.71 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MOGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mogo Finance is set to $7. Mogo Finance closed at $2.62 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aptinyx is set to $40. Aptinyx shares closed at $24.87 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alliance Data Systems is set to $254. Alliance Data Systems shares closed at $199.74 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Loxo Oncology is set to $235. Loxo Oncology shares closed at $143.42 on Wednesday.

