Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. TD Ameritrade shares rose 0.31 percent to close at $51.77 on Tuesday.
- Baird upgraded Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from Neutral to Outperform. Aramark shares rose 2.46 percent to close at $35.44 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham upgraded Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE: SUP) from Neutral to Buy. Superior Industries shares rose 3.8 percent to $9.03 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) from Neutral to Overweight. Hollysys Automation shares rose 11.2 percent to $20.60 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Group 1 Automotive shares rose 1.8 percent to $57.20 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Micro Focus International PLC - ADR (NYSE: MFGP) from Neutral to Buy. Micro Focus shares rose 9.7 percent to $18.38 in pre-market trading.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) with a Buy rating. The price target for BWX Technologies is set to $60. BWX Technologies shares closed at $42.34 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) with a Hold rating. The price target for Avid Technology is set to $6. Avid Technology closed at $5.61 on Tuesday.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) from Neutral to Overweight. Tapestry shares fell 0.41 percent to close at $41.10 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Qutoutiao Inc (NASDAQ: QTT) from Hold to Buy. Qutoutiao shares rose 3.5 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from Overweight to Neutral. Kellogg shares fell 0.9 percent to $62.88 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Buy to Neutral. Apple shares rose 0.2 percent to $192.69 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Carlyle shares fell 1.4 percent to $18.79 in pre-market trading.
- Edward Jones downgraded Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from Hold to Sell. Edison shares fell 8.2 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading.
- Edward Jones downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Hold to Sell. PG&E shares fell 16.8 percent to $27.21 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) from Neutral to Underweight. Jounce Therapeutics shares dropped 3.6 percent to $4.24 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) from Market Perform to Underperform. Conagra shares fell 1.8 percent to $34.55 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) from Buy to Neutral. RBC Bearings shares fell 1.74 percent to close at $154.46 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) from Buy to Neutral. Invitation Homes shares fell 0.01 percent to $21.66 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) with a Buy rating. The price target for TrueCar is set to $13. TrueCar closed at $14.70 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) with a Buy rating. FMC closed at $81.24 on Tuesday.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) with a Buy rating. Moleculin Biotech shares closed at $1.35 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) with a Buy rating. The price target for S&P Global is set to $225. S&P Global shares closed at $180.07 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ProQR Therapeutics is set to $40. ProQR Therapeutics shares closed at $18.67 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mercadolibre is set to $395. Mercadolibre closed at $327.94 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Moody's is set to $165. Moody's shares closed at $148.06 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) with a Buy rating. The price target for CarGurus is set to $48. CarGurus shares closed at $41.60 on Tuesday.
