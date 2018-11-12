Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Susquehanna upgraded Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) from Negative to Neutral. Crocs shares rose 4.4 percent to $26.49 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein upgraded Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) from Underperform to Market Perform. Michael Kors shares fell 4.61 percent to close at $47.78 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Synovus Financial shares fell 0.87 percent to close at $37.69 on Friday.
- Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) from Underperform to Neutral. Armstrong World shares fell 4.85 percent to close at $67.22 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) from Neutral to Outperform. Crown Holdings shares fell 2.1 percent to close at $45.79 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Comerica shares rose 0.24 percent to close at $84.69 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Sell to Neutral. Finisar shares rose 0.6 percent to $21.92 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Market Perform to Outperform. L Brands shares rose 2.7 percent to $37.50 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) from Hold to Buy. Shoe Carnival shares fell 2.38 percent to close at $39.77 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) from Sell to Neutral. Jabil shares fell 2.17 percent to close at $25.29 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Buy to Neutral. Skyworks Solutions shares fell 1.5 percent to $75.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Neutral to Underperform. PulteGroup shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $24.44 on Friday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) from Neutral to Underweight. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares fell 14.6 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) from Outperform to Neutral. Planet Fitness shares fell 1.7 percent to $54.08 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KERX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals shares rose 6.93 percent to close at $3.24 on Friday.
- Wedbush downgraded Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) from Outperform to Neutral. Achaogen shares rose 1.8 percent to $2.29 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Neutral to Sell. Southern Copper shares fell 2.8 percent to $36.87 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Cheesecake Factory shares rose 0.02 percent to close at $52.31 on Friday.
- Baird downgraded athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) from Outperform to Neutral. athenahealth shares rose 7.7 percent to $129.56 in pre-market trading.
- Vertical Group downgraded GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) from Buy to Sell. GrafTech International shares fell 6.07 percent to close at $16.08 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) with a Buy rating. The price target for JetBlue is set to $24. JetBlue closed at $18.10 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Southwest is set to $61. Southwest shares closed at $52.49 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for United Continental is set to $102. United Continental closed at $92.35 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alaska Air is set to $81. Alaska Air closed at $65.97 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.