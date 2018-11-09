Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2018 9:02am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Barclays upgraded Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Party City Holdco shares rose 2.5 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Neutral to Outperform. Axon Enterprise shares rose 1 percent to $51.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) from Neutral to Buy. Crown Holdings shares rose 1.8 percent to $47.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Gardner Denver shares fell 2.97 percent to close at $27.11 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) from Underperform to Hold. Infinera shares rose 2.7 percent to $4.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) from Neutral to Buy. Owens-Illinois shares rose 0.4 percent to $17.04 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: UEIC) from Neutral to Buy. Universal Electronics shares rose 2.4 percent to $32.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from Sell to Neutral. PVH shares rose 0.6 percent to $127.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Hold to Buy. Endo shares rose 2.4 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading.
  • PiperJaffray upgraded Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) from Underweight to Neutral. Noodles shares rose 1.4 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • UBS downgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Neutral to Sell. TripAdvisor shares fell 2.8 percent to $65.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) from Outperform to Neutral. Michael Kors shares fell 2.3 percent to $48.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) from Buy to Neutral. Sangamo Therapeutics shares fell 10.1 percent to $12.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) from Outperform to Neutral. MasTec shares closed at $50.67 on Thursday.
  • Nomura downgraded Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from Buy to Neutral. Ctrip.com shares closed at $27.89 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Buy to Neutral. Skyworks shares fell 7.2 percent to $77.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Yelp shares fell 30.6 percent to $30.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) from Buy to Hold. Achaogen shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.54 in pre-market trading.
  • William Blair downgraded Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Redfin shares fell 8.2 percent to $13.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital downgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Outperform to In-Line. Discovery shares closed at $33.80 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at J.P. Morgan initiated coverage on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for RH is set to $155. RH closed at $125.09 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nordic American Tanker is set to $4.25. Nordic American Tanker shares closed at $3.26 on Thursday.

