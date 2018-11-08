Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from Neutral to Buy. Spirit AeroSystems shares rose 1.9 percent to $89.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) from Neutral to Buy. Knight-Swift shares rose 1.5 percent to $34.10 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners upgraded Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) from Neutral to Buy. Warrior Met Coal shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $26.00 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) from Sell to Neutral. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares fell 1.34 percent to close at $53.61 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies upgraded Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) from Hold to Buy. Veoneer shares rose 0.6 percent to $35.57 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Neutral to Overweight. Axon Enterprise shares rose 4.8 percent to $53.13 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities upgraded Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Avalara shares rose 3.2 percent to $32.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) from Buy to Hold. Dean Foods shares rose 0.2 percent to $6.01 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Monster Beverage shares fell 13.1 percent to $48.60 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Buy to Hold. Lowe's shares fell 1.1 percent to $99.55 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) from Buy to Hold. Cable One shares fell 1.1 percent to $909.02 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ: CDK) from Outperform to Market Perform. CDK Global shares fell 0.6 percent to $52.63 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Positive to Neutral. Square shares fell 5 percent to $78.52 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from Buy to Neutral. Ctrip.com shares fell 10 percent to $30.99 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from Buy to Neutral. Zayo Group shares fell 23.3 percent to $23.30 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) from Buy to Neutral. Landstar System shares rose 0.07 percent to close at $106.61 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. GreenSky shares rose 1 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at J.P. Morgan resumed coverage on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Broadcom is set to $325. Broadcom closed at $234.40 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.