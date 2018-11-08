Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2018 9:03am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from Neutral to Buy. Spirit AeroSystems shares rose 1.9 percent to $89.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) from Neutral to Buy. Knight-Swift shares rose 1.5 percent to $34.10 in pre-market trading.
  • MKM Partners upgraded Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) from Neutral to Buy. Warrior Met Coal shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $26.00 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) from Sell to Neutral. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares fell 1.34 percent to close at $53.61 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) from Hold to Buy. Veoneer shares rose 0.6 percent to $35.57 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Neutral to Overweight. Axon Enterprise shares rose 4.8 percent to $53.13 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities upgraded Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Avalara shares rose 3.2 percent to $32.75 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Jefferies downgraded Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) from Buy to Hold. Dean Foods shares rose 0.2 percent to $6.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Monster Beverage shares fell 13.1 percent to $48.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Buy to Hold. Lowe's shares fell 1.1 percent to $99.55 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) from Buy to Hold. Cable One shares fell 1.1 percent to $909.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ: CDK) from Outperform to Market Perform. CDK Global shares fell 0.6 percent to $52.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Positive to Neutral. Square shares fell 5 percent to $78.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from Buy to Neutral. Ctrip.com shares fell 10 percent to $30.99 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from Buy to Neutral. Zayo Group shares fell 23.3 percent to $23.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) from Buy to Neutral. Landstar System shares rose 0.07 percent to close at $106.61 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. GreenSky shares rose 1 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at J.P. Morgan resumed coverage on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Broadcom is set to $325. Broadcom closed at $234.40 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVGO + AAXN)

35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Broadcom Says A Fraudulent DoD Memo Circulated Among Senators, Congress
The Week Ahead: Google Unveils New Pixel Phones, Big Bank Earnings Begin
The Week Ahead: Alibaba Investor Day, FedEx Earnings, Eventbrite IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GCPKeyBancDowngrades0.0
LSTRKeyBancDowngrades0.0
AAXNJP MorganUpgrades68.0
AVLRJMP SecuritiesUpgrades40.0
ENLKStifel NicolausDowngrades14.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Marijuana ETF Saw Modest Pre-Election Inflows