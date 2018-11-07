Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2018 9:14am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Target shares rose 1.1 percent to $86.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Abiomed shares rose 7.7 percent to $420.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush upgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Underperform to Neutral. Spark Therapeutics shares rose 6.3 percent to $44.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) from Hold to Buy. RenaissanceRe shares rose 2.12 percent to close at $126.55 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Northern Trust shares rose 0.2 percent to $96.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Noble Energy shares rose 7.7 percent to $29.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) from Neutral to Overweight. Zions Bancorp shares rose 1.09 percent to close at $49.19 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from Sell to Hold. Oasis Petroleum shares rose 3.1 percent to $10.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Progressive shares closed at $69.78 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. USA Compression Partners shares closed at $14.18 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • RBC Capital downgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Freeport-McMoRan shares rose 1.7 percent to $12.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) from Buy to Neutral. GreenSky shares rose 0.2 percent to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) from Overweight to Neutral. MINDBODY shares fell 21.1 percent to $25.75 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) from Neutral to Sell. Frontier Communications shares fell 14.5 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) from Overweight to Neutral. AAC Holdings shares rose 9.5 percent to $3.24 in pre-market trading.
  • William Blair downgraded Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Audentes Therapeutics shares rose 1.48 percent to close at $29.56 on Tuesday.
  • Nomura downgraded Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) from Buy to Neutral. Infinera shares fell 26.7 percent to $4.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) from Outperform to Neutral. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.78 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities downgraded Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ: MRCC) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Monroe Capital shares fell 7.2 percent to $11.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) from Neutral to Negative. Zillow shares fell 21.1 percent to $32.38 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Proteostasis Therapeutics is set to $21. Proteostasis Therapeutics closed at $6.84 on Tuesday.

