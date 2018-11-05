Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 5, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Mizuho upgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Neutral to Buy. Starbucks shares rose 0.3 percent to $64.54 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Neutral to Buy. Signature Bank shares rose 1.7 percent to $112.79 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from Neutral to Outperform. Chevron shares rose 1.1 percent to $115.93 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) from Neutral to Outperform. Parsley Energy shares rose 1.85 percent to close at $24.73 on Friday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Lincoln National shares rose 3.69 percent to close at $63.30 on Friday.
- Janney Capital upgraded Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) from Neutral to Buy. Middlesex Water shares rose 0.37 percent to close at $43.78 on Friday.
- Bank of America upgraded American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) from Underperform to Neutral. American Axle shares rose 4.4 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Neutral to Overweight. Under Armour shares rose 2.8 percent to $24.36 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ADR (NYSE: TEVA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Teva shares rose 1.4 percent to $22.90 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Underperform to Buy. Netflix shares rose 0.5 percent to $310.62 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Buy to Neutral. Viacom shares fell 1.6 percent to $31.18 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Red Hat shares fell 0.08 percent to close at $172.24 on Friday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Ollie's Bargain shares rose 0.59 percent to close at $92.73 on Friday.
- Guggenheim downgraded Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from Buy to Neutral. Global Payments shares fell 0.21 percent to close at $114.57 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) from Buy to Neutral. Trevena shares fell 1.4 percent to $0.70 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UIHC) from Outperform to Market Perform. United Insurance shares fell 5.84 percent to close at $18.88 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Encana shares fell 0.6 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) from In-Line to Underperform. Builders FirstSource shares rose 11.47 percent to close at $14.58 on Friday.
- Mizuho downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) from Buy to Neutral. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.9 percent to $11.78 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CBPO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. China Biologic shares fell 0.92 percent to close at $69.14 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Allogene Therapeutics is set to $29. Allogene Therapeutics closed at $27.69 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alkermes is set to $40. Alkermes shares closed at $37.74 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Allogene Therapeutics is set to $41. Allogene Therapeutics closed at $27.69 on Friday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) with a Buy rating. The price target for iRobot is set to $115. iRobot shares closed at $95.98 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.