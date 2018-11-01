Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2018 9:48am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Barclays upgraded Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Sanofi shares rose 1.3 percent to $45.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Neutral to Outperform.. Roku shares rose 2.8 percent to $57.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) from Underperform to Neutral. Norwegian Cruise shares gained 3.94 percent to close at $44.07 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: THR) from Hold to Buy. Thermon Group shares fell 7.66 percent to close at $21.58 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) from Neutral to Outperform. Valero Energy shares rose 1.2 percent to $92.20 in pre-market trading.
  • ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from Sell to Buy. Core Laboratories shares fell 0.16 percent to close at $85.24 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from Sector Weight to Overweight. SeaWorld shares rose 0.8 percent to $26.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Dine Brands shares rose 1.58 percent to close at $81.04 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson upgraded NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) from Underperform to Neutral. Nutrisystem shares rose 6.59 percent to close at $35.56 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) from Sell to Neutral. Accuray shares fell 1.11 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • BMO Capital downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Pfizer shares fell 0.4 percent to $42.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) from Buy to Hold. New Oriental Education shares rose 0.21 percent to $58.63 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) from Buy to Hold. Belden shares fell 4.84 percent to close at $54.05 on Wednesday.
  • HSBC downgraded Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE: CHT) from Hold to Reduce. Chunghwa Telecom shares dropped 0.93 percent to close at $35.08 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) from Overweight to Neutral. Hamilton Lane shares rose 2.62 percent to close at $38.38 on Wednesday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Buy to Neutral. Autoliv shares rose 1.1 percent to $84.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) from Buy to Hold. American Outdoor Brands shares fell 1.9 percent to $13.42 in pre-market trading.
  • CIBC downgraded Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE: MAXR) from Outperform to Neutral. Maxar Technologies shares fell 44.9 percent to close at $14.91 on Wednesday.
  • CL King downgraded FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) from Buy to Neutral. FreightCar America shares fell 11.9 percent to $12.60 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Entercom Communications is set to $8.5. Entercom Communications closed at $6.49 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kosmos Energy is set to $12. Kosmos Energy closed at $6.49 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is set to $10.5. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives closed at $10.00 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SELLAS Life Sciences is set to $13. SELLAS Life Sciences closed at $1.22 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

