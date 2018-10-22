Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 22, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 1.5 percent to $73.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Nomura upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Neutral to Buy. Intel shares rose 1.7 percent to $44.74 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Hold to Buy. Lennar shares rose 1.2 percent to $41.31 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from Underperform to Market Perform. Louisiana-Pacific shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $21.80 on Friday.
- Tigress Financial upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Neutral to Buy. AT&T shares rose 0.4 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Chipotle shares rose 1.7 percent to $436.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) from Neutral to Overweight. M&T Bank shares closed at $162.63 on Friday.
- Argus upgraded United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from Hold to Buy. United Rentals shares rose 1 percent to $118.25 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) from Underperform to Buy. Citizens Financial shares rose 5.9 percent to $38.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Union Pacific shares rose 0.12 percent to close at $148.70 on Friday.
- Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) from Buy to Neutral. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares dropped 2.9 percent to $52.75 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Copa shares fell 1.76 percent to close at $75.57 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Genesee & Wyoming shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $81.14 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) from In-Line to Underperform. UDR shares rose 0.82 percent to close at $39.39 on Friday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN) from Market Perform to Underperform. Horizon Tech Finance shares fell 1.4 percent to $11.30 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Outperform to Neutral. Wingstop shares fell 1.3 percent to $69.89 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Buy to Hold. Toll Brothers shares closed at $30.02 on Thursday.
- Bank of America downgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Buy to Neutral. eBay shares fell 1.9 percent to $28.21 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) from Buy to Neutral. Reliance Steel shares closed at $81.07 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arco Platform is set to $26. Arco Platform shares closed at $22.75 on Friday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fastenal is set to $50. Fastenal shares closed at $52.00 on Friday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: UROV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Urovant Sciences is set to $19. V shares closed at $12.68 on Friday.
- Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Seres Therapeutics is set to $15. Seres Therapeutics closed at $6.53 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Exela Technologies is set to $9. Exela Technologies shares closed at $6.34 on Friday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) with an Outperform rating. Sutro Biopharma shares closed at $14.53 on Friday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ETTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Entasis Therapeutics is set to $19. Entasis Therapeutics shares closed at $7.44 on Friday.
