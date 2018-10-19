Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2018 9:17am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from Neutral to Overweight. PPG shares rose 1.9 percent to $100.86 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC) from Neutral to Buy. Wintrust Financial shares rose 1.2 percent to $80.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) from Sell to Buy. Dentsply Sirona shares rose 3.3 percent to $36.83 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Roku shares rose 3.4 percent to $58.96 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Neutral to Overweight. O'Reilly Automotive shares rose 1.5 percent to $343.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) from Neutral to Buy American Eagle shares fell 2.51 percent to close at $20.94 on Thursday.
  • Barclays upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Disney shares rose 1.4 percent to $117.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) from Neutral to Buy. Marathon Oil shares rose 1.5 percent to $20.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from Sell to Neutral. DexCom shares rose 0.16 percent to close at $132.85 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from Hold to Buy. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 1.7 percent to $531.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ford shares fell 0.1 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE: VLP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Valero Energy Partners shares rose 6.3 percent to $42.35 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Harley-Davidson shares fell 1.8 percent to $39.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) from Outperform to Neutral. Invesco shares fell 0.5 percent to $21.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Outperform to Market Perform. Biogen shares fell 1.3 percent to $326.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from Neutral to Sell. Nevro shares fell 2.65 percent to close at $53.87 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Bank OZK shares fell 19.8 percent to $27.94 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities downgraded Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ: SREV) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. ServiceSource shares dropped 2.61 percent to close at $2.61 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Buy to Hold. eBay shares fell 3.7 percent to $30.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) from Buy to Neutral. Travelers shares fell 1.09 percent to close at $125.14 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Apple is set to $310. Apple shares closed at $216.02 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Copa Holdings is set to $86. Copa shares closed at $76.93 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Livexlive Media is set to $6. Livexlive Media shares closed at $2.98 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

