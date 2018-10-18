Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Oppenheimer upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Perform to Outperform. Nike shares rose 0.7 percent to $77.00 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from Neutral to Buy. G-III Apparel shares fell 0.9 percent to $38.48 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from Equal Weight to Overweight. United Continental shares rose 1.1 percent to $89.40 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) from In-Line to Outperform. Safe Bulkers shares rose 2.7 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares rose 83.6 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Perform to Outperform. U.S. Bancorp shares fell 1.2 percent to $52.26 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) from Neutral to Conviction Buy. Fluor shares rose 2.1 percent to $47.70 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Hold to Buy. Northern Trust shares rose 0.4 percent to $94.56 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) from Neutral to Buy. Golar LNG shares rose 1.1 percent to $28.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from Outperform to In Line. Yum! Brands shares fell 1 percent to $90.49 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Overweight to Equalweight. Wingstop shares fell 3 percent to $71.75 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) from Buy to Neutral. Sealed Air shares fell 9.6 percent to $31.90 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from Neutral to Underweight. Gap shares fell 4.2 percent to $25.98 in pre-market trading.
- Citi downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENLK) from Buy to Neutral. EnLink Midstream shares dropped 1.7 percent to $18.02 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Buy to Neutral. Union Pacific shares fell 0.6 percent to $149.01 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cummins is set to $170. Cummins shares closed at $146.19 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1,350. Alphabet shares closed at $1,127.59 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Okta is set to $65. Okta shares closed at $62.26 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) with a Perform rating. BJs Wholesale closed at $23.98 on Wednesday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Echo Global is set to $30. Echo Global shares closed at $26.61 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for FireEye is set to $22. FireEye shares closed at $17.84 on Wednesday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) with a Buy rating. The price target for C.H. Robinson is set to $107. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $93.68 on Wednesday.
