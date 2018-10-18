Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2018 9:14am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Oppenheimer upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Perform to Outperform. Nike shares rose 0.7 percent to $77.00 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from Neutral to Buy. G-III Apparel shares fell 0.9 percent to $38.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from Equal Weight to Overweight. United Continental shares rose 1.1 percent to $89.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) from In-Line to Outperform. Safe Bulkers shares rose 2.7 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares rose 83.6 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Perform to Outperform. U.S. Bancorp shares fell 1.2 percent to $52.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) from Neutral to Conviction Buy. Fluor shares rose 2.1 percent to $47.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Hold to Buy. Northern Trust shares rose 0.4 percent to $94.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) from Neutral to Buy. Golar LNG shares rose 1.1 percent to $28.25 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from Outperform to In Line. Yum! Brands shares fell 1 percent to $90.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Overweight to Equalweight. Wingstop shares fell 3 percent to $71.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) from Buy to Neutral. Sealed Air shares fell 9.6 percent to $31.90 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from Neutral to Underweight. Gap shares fell 4.2 percent to $25.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Citi downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENLK) from Buy to Neutral. EnLink Midstream shares dropped 1.7 percent to $18.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Buy to Neutral. Union Pacific shares fell 0.6 percent to $149.01 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cummins is set to $170. Cummins shares closed at $146.19 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1,350. Alphabet shares closed at $1,127.59 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Okta is set to $65. Okta shares closed at $62.26 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) with a Perform rating. BJs Wholesale closed at $23.98 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Echo Global is set to $30. Echo Global shares closed at $26.61 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for FireEye is set to $22. FireEye shares closed at $17.84 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) with a Buy rating. The price target for C.H. Robinson is set to $107. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $93.68 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHRW + BJ)

Despite Transport Selloff, Stifel Reiterates 'Buy' On C.H. Robinson
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Reports
10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NKEOppenheimerUpgrades0.0
SBEvercore ISI GroupUpgrades4.5
PTIRBC CapitalUpgrades0.0
GPSJP MorganDowngrades24.0
GIIIB. Riley FBRUpgrades47.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Novartis To Buy Endocyte In $2.1B Deal