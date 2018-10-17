Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2018 9:09am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from Hold to Buy. Delta Air shares rose 3.28 percent to $54.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein upgraded Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Workday shares rose 2.1 percent to $136.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Neutral to Buy. NetApp shares rose 3.3 percent to $80.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Black Hills Corp (NYSE: BKH) from Neutral to Outperform. Black Hills shares rose 0.2 percent to $60.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Compass Point upgraded Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CSTR) from Sell to Neutral. CapStar Financial shares fell 0.85 percent to close at $15.21 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Hold to Buy. American Airlines shares rose 4.2 percent to $34.69 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) from Neutral to Overweight. Navios Maritime shares rose 5 percent to $1.70 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Market Perform to Outperform. Arista shares rose 1 percent to $235.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) from Neutral to Overweight. Akorn shares rose 3.9 percent to $6.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from Sell to Neutral. Pure Storage shares rose 2.1 percent to $23.86 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Credit Suisse downgraded Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Outperform to Neutral. Home Depot shares fell 1.6 percent to $190.51 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Netflix shares rose 9.9 percent to $380.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) from Hold to Underperform. Hi-Crush Partners shares fell 6.1 percent to $8.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) from Hold to Underperform. Smart Sand shares fell 11 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) from Overweight to Neutral. Scorpio Bulkers shares rose 5.7 percent to close at $6.66 on Tuesday.
  • BTIG Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) from Buy to Neutral. Del Taco shares dropped 8.3 percent to $10.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Outperform to Neutral. Owens-Corning shares rose 1.86 percent to close at $51.20 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) from Neutral to Underperform. Vulcan Materials shares rose 1.62 percent to close at $100.90 on Tuesday.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) from Buy to Hold. Acadia Healthcare shares fell 1.28 percent to close at $35.48 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Outperform to Neutral. Lowe's shares fell 2.1 percent to $103.77 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Simply Good Foods is set to $22. Simply Good Foods shares closed at $18.92 on Tuesday.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: KREF) with a Market Outperform rating. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares closed at $20.04 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for BIO-TECHNE is set to $190. BIO-TECHNE shares closed at $185.39 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mongodb is set to $80. Mongodb shares closed at $70.30 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories is set to $350. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares closed at $289.31 on Tuesday.

