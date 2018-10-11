Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Credit Suisse upgraded Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) from Underperform to Neutral. Esterline shares rose 30 percent to close at $115.41 on Wednesday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MBTF) from Market Perform to Outperform. MBT Financial shares rose 6.35 percent to close at $12.23 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from Neutral to Buy. Lear shares fell 3.97 percent to close at $135.06 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) from Neutral to Overweight. Lumentum shares fell 2.93 percent to close at $55.58 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup upgraded GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) from Neutral to Buy. GoDaddy shares fell 6.46 percent to close at $70.79 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from Neutral to Buy. Sempra Energy shares fell 0.81 percent to close at $115.46 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Imperva shares rose 27.98 percent to $55.11 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) from Sell to Neutral. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares fell 2.11 percent to close at $66.24 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) from Buy to Hold. Ferrari shares closed at $128.95 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Outperform to In-Line. Imperva shares closed at $55.11 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) from Neutral to Sell. Huntington Ingalls shares closed at $247.91 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from Buy to Neutral. Edison shares closed at $70.08 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. US Silica shares closed at $18.96 on Tuesday.
- Baird downgraded TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) from Outperform to Neutral. TransDigm shares closed at $340.06 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Buy to Neutral. Delphi Technologies shares closed at $24.00 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) with a Buy rating. The price target for GreenSky is set to $23. GreenSky shares closed at $15.25 on Wednesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Global Medical REIT is set to $11. Global Medical REIT shares closed at $9.07 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Golar LNG is set to $36. Golar LNG closed at $25.74 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nightstar Therapeutics is set to $36. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $15.03 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Teekay LNG Partners is set to $17. Teekay LNG Partners shares closed at $15.60 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Herbalife Nutrition is set to $65. Herbalife Nutrition shares closed at $50.99 on Wednesday.
