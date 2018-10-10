Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2018 8:58am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Guggenheim upgraded Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from Neutral to Buy. McDonald's shares rose 0.98 percent to $171.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from Neutral to Overweight. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.90 percent to close at $531.21 on Tuesday.
  • UBS upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from Neutral to Buy. Public Service shares rose 0.41 percent to $54.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from Underperform to Neutral. Southern shares rose 0.34 percent to $44.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Maxim Group upgraded Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) from Hold to Buy. Potbelly shares rose 1.41 percent to $12.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Ra Pharmaceuticals shares fell 5.19 percent to close at $14.60 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Neutral to Outperform. Discovery shares rose 3.21 percent to $33.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Neutral to Overweight. Myriad Genetics shares rose 0.40 percent to close at $43.19 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from Sell to Hold. Ferrari shares fell 2.13 percent to $126.20 in pre-market trading.

Top Downgrades

  • Jefferies downgraded Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) from Buy to Hold. Trevena shares rose 15 percent to $1.23 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) from Overweight to Neutral. Vipshop shares fell 2.1 percent to $5.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) from Buy to Neutral. International Paper shares rose 0.81 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AM) to Market Perform. International Paper shares rose 15.25 percent to close at $33.93 on Tuesday.

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mellanox is set to $105. Mellanox shares closed at $71.46 on Tuesday.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NYSE: TTWO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Take-Two is set to $175. Take-Two shares closed at $127.95 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Crispr Therapeutics is set to $65. Crispr Therapeutics closed at $36.85 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lumber Liquidators is set to $15. Lumber Liquidators shares closed at $13.72 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Quanterix is set to $27. Quanterix shares closed at $18.37 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) with a Hold rating. The price target for Shake Shack is set to $65. Shake Shack shares closed at $61.75 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Floor & Decor is set to $44. Floor & Decor shares closed at $28.22 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AM + CRSP)

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Affimed Shares Plunge
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Blackbaud Drops On Lowered FY18 Outlook; Agile Therapeutics Shares Surge
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Robinhood Announces It Will Clear Its Own Trades

Sears Could Be One Step Closer To Bankruptcy