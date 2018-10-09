Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 9, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Hold to Buy. Walmart shares rose 0.79 percent to $95.44 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) from Neutral to Buy. SCANA shares rose 1 percent to $39.65 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded ENSCO PLC (NYSE: ESV) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ensco shares rose 2.2 percent to $8.98 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE: MNR) from Neutral to Buy. Monmouth Real Estate shares closed at $15.21 on Monday.
- JMP Securities upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) from Market Underperform to Market Perform. Hovnanian shares rose 2.49 percent to $1.64 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) from Hold to Buy. Baker Hughes shares rose 0.66 percent to $32.10 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ: HMHC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares fell 4.69 percent to close at $5.69 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) from Buy to Hold. Smart & Final Stores shares rose 2.88 percent to close at $5.35 on Monday.
- JMP Securities downgraded Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Blackbaud shares fell 18.3 percent to $73.52 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from Hold to Sell. Kroger shares fell 2.79 percent to $28.53 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) from Outperform to Market Perform. International Paper shares fell 1.96 percent to $46.40 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Vodafone shares fell 2.16 percent to $19.92 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Carlisle shares fell 1.64 percent to $114.03 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Mylan shares fell 3.1 percent to $34.22 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) with an Outperform rating. Boot Barn shares closed at $25.97 on Monday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Watsco is set to $187. Watsco shares closed at $171.99 on Monday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intuit is set to $265. Intuit closed at $217.34 on Monday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arcus Biosciences is set to $22. Arcus Biosciences shares closed at $12.88 on Monday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Teladoc Health is set to $80. Teladoc Health shares closed at $71.00 on Monday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alliant Energy is set to $44. Alliant Energy shares closed at $44.11 on Monday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE: GTX) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Garrett Motion is set to $16. Garrett Motion shares closed at $17.24 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo initiated Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: PRNB) with an Outperform rating. Principia Biopharma shares closed at $25.43 on Monday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ares Commercial Real Estate is set to $15. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares closed at $13.73 on Monday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eyenovia is set to $12. Eyenovia closed at $3.98 on Monday.
