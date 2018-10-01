Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) from Hold to Buy. Viavi Solutions shares rose 4.14 percent to $11.81 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. STORE Capital shares climbed 0.86 percent to $28.03 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg upgraded Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) from Hold to Buy. Barclays shares rose 2.12 percent to $9.14 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ADR (NYSE: TEVA) from Underperform to Market Perform. Teva shares rose 3.11 percent to $22.21 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) from Market Perform to Outperform. East West Bancorp shares rose 0.15 percent to close at $60.37 on Friday.
- Independent Research upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Sell to Hold. Tesla shares rose 16.1 percent to $307.40 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Avalara shares fell 2.67 percent to close at $34.93 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) from In-Line to Outperform. M&T Bank shares rose 1.13 percent to $166.40 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Market Perform to Outperform. UPS shares rose 1.58 percent to $118.60 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Intel shares fell 1.42 percent to $46.62 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from Buy to Hold. Veeva shares fell 1.85 percent to $106.86 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Neutral to Underweight. F5 Networks shares fell 1.71 percent to $196.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) from Buy to Hold. Anheuser-Busch InBev shares fell 1 percent to $86.69 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Buy to Neutral. Western Digital shares fell 1.11 percent to $57.89 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) from Buy to Hold. REV Group shares fell 1.85 percent to $15.41 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) to Neutral. AMD shares fell 1 percent to $30.58 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Buy to Neutral. Lam Research shares fell 1.08 percent to $150.06 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from Outperform to Market Perform. Pandora shares fell 0.32 percent to $9.48 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Perform to Underperform. Chipotle shares fell 1.36 percent to $448.33 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is set to $217. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $161.51 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for WillScot is set to $21. WillScot shares closed at $17.15 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Biomarin Pharmaceutical is set to $126. Biomarin Pharmaceutical shares closed at $96.97 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Celgene is set to $100. Celgene shares closed at $89.49 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Amgen is set to $223. Amgen shares closed at $207.29 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.