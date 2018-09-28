Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2018
Top Upgrades
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Hold to Buy. Lowe's shares rose 0.33 percent to $114.88 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Blucora Inc (NASDAQ: BCOR) from Neutral to Overweight. Blucora shares climbed 0.68 percent to close at $37.05 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from Neutral to Overweight. HCP shares rose 0.47 percent to $25.77 in pre-market trading.
- Drexel Hamilton upgraded Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Hold to Buy. Science Applications shares fell 0.19 percent to close at $79.54 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) from Perform to Outperform. Ceragon shares rose 4.9 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Wedbush downgraded Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) from Outperform to Neutral. Sonic shares rose 0.05 percent to $43.25 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) from Buy to Neutral. IPG Photonics shares rose 2.15 percent to close at $158.81 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded SEASPAN Corp (NYSE: SSW) from Market Perform to Underperform. Seaspan shares fell 5.7 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Phillips 66 Partners shares fell 2.1 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Neutral to Sell. Tesla shares fell 12.4 percent to $269.47 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) from Market Perform to Underperform. Textainer Group shares fell 4.4 percent to $12.90 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zynga is set to $5. Zynga shares closed at $3.96 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hormel Foods is set to $41. Hormel Foods shares closed at $38.90 on Thursday.
- Jefferies initiated WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) with a Buy rating. The price target for WPX Energy is set to $28. WPX Energy shares closed at $19.65 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) with a Market Perform rating. Myers Industries shares closed at $24.20 on Thursday.
