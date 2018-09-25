Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Jefferies upgraded Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Hold to Buy. Science Applications shares fell 0.74 percent to close at $78.85 on Monday.
- Citigroup upgraded Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: ABX) from Neutral to Buy. Barrick Gold shares climbed 4.17 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) from Neutral to Outperform. Workiva shares rose 4.16 percent to $38.80 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) from Hold to Buy. Concho Resources shares fell 2.85 percent to $142.88 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Tenaris SA (NYSE: TS) from Underperform to Buy. Tenaris shares rose 5.15 percent to $34.69 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) from Neutral to Buy. Canadian National Railway shares rose 0.56 percent to $87.30 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Neutral to Buy. Helmerich & Payne shares rose 1.08 percent to $68.35 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Credit Suisse downgraded Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) from Outperform to Neutral. Sirius XM shares rose 1.92 percent to $6.38 in pre-market trading.
- Aegis Capital downgraded Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from Buy to Hold. Pandora shares rose 1.34 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from Buy to Hold. CACI International shares rose 1.10 percent to close at $188.40 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) from Buy to Hold. Chesapeake Energy shares rose 0.86 percent to $4.71 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) from Buy to Neutral. Goldcorp shares rose 0.28 percent to $10.67 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Outperform to Neutral. Vale shares fell 0.61 percent to $14.70 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc downgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Cypress Semiconductor shares fell 2.06 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) from Buy to Hold. Matador Resources shares fell 0.54 percent to $33.01 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Analog Devices shares fell 2.21 percent to $92.90 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Holly Energy Partners shares fell 0.37 percent to $32.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Jefferies initiated Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cambrex is set to $75.50. Cambrex shares closed at $63.00 on Friday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dollar General is set to $125. Dollar General closed at $107.29 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with a Sector Weight rating. Intel shares closed at $46.91 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Huntsman is set to $30. Huntsman shares closed at $28.21 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Balchem is set to $140. Balchem shares closed at $114.97 on Monday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Sector Weight rating. NVIDIA shares closed at $265.70 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) with a Buy rating. The price target for International Seaways is set to $25. International Seaways shares closed at $19.94 on Monday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wendys is set to $20. Wendys shares closed at $17.32 on Monday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) with a Sector Weight rating. QUALCOMM shares closed at $73.58 on Monday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Dollar Tree is set to $92. Dollar Tree closed at $85.63 on Tuesday.
