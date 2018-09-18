Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Hold to Buy. Union Pacific shares rose 4.65 percent to $164.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Underperform to Neutral. L Brands shares rose 2.5 percent to $29.15 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) from Neutral to Overweight. Acceleron Pharma shares climbed 4 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Targa Resources shares rose 0.97 percent to $55.18 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Macquarie downgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from Outperform to Neutral. United Continental shares fell 1.1 percent to $89.19 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) from Neutral to Sell. Primerica shares fell 0.67 percent to close at $126.85 on Friday.
- Nomura downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ: PLYA) from Buy to Neutral. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares fell 1.84 percent to close at $9.58 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Workiva shares fell 6.21 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from Overweight to Neutral. Red Hat shares fell 2.1 percent to $141.35 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ: ESRX) from Outperform to Neutral. Express Scripts shares fell 0.56 percent to $94.70 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research downgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Hold to Sell. Discovery shares fell 1.97 percent to $31.39 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. BankUnited shares rose 0.12 percent to $37.27 in pre-market trading.
- Roth Capital downgraded Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE: SDPI) from Buy to Neutral. Superior Drilling Products shares fell 1.43 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Needham initiated coverage on Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Akcea Therapeutics is set to $45. Akcea Therapeutics shares closed at $24.85 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mimecast is set to $54. Mimecast shares closed at $40.13 on Monday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Walmart is set to $110. Walmart shares closed at $94.82 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE: WGP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Western Gas Equity Partners is set to $40. Western Gas Equity Partners shares closed at $33.32 on Monday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Transocean is set to $18. Transocean shares closed at $11.59 on Monday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is set to $61. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $46.00 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Apache is set to $52. Apache shares closed at $45.78 on Monday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) with a Neutral rating. Rowan shares closed at $15.69 on Monday.
