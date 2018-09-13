Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Pivotal Research upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Sell to Hold. Snap shares rose 1.09 percent to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) from Underweight to Neutral. DaVita shares rose 5.08 percent to $70.99 in pre-market trading.
- Monness Crespi Hardt upgraded Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) from Neutral to Buy. Mimecast shares closed at $40.66 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) from Underweight to Neutral. Bausch Health shares rose 0.89 percent to $23.75 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Methanex Corporation (USA) (NASDAQ: MEOH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Methanex shares rose 1.57 percent to $74.55 in pre-market trading.
- Northland Securities upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Intel shares rose 1.2 percent to $45.47 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Northcoast Research upgraded Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) from Neutral to Buy. Flowserve shares closed at $53.26 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- BTIG Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Buy to Neutral. Texas Roadhouse shares fell 0.86 percent to close at $72.44 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Overweight to Neutral. SunTrust shares fell 0.46 percent to $71.05 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ciena shares fell 2.34 percent to $30.90 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from Buy to Neutral. Wayfair shares fell 2.06 percent to $146.42 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Finisar shares dropped 4.01 percent to $18.90 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Venator Materials shares closed at $10.81 on Tuesday.
- JMP Securities downgraded Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. WageWorks shares fell 10.90 percent to $43.75 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) from Buy to Neutral. Hologic shares fell 1.28 percent to $38.55 in pre-market trading.
- Vertical Research downgraded Domtar Corp (USA) (NYSE: UFS) from Buy to Hold. Domtar shares fell 0.45 percent to $52.85 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Janney Capital initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) with a Buy rating. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares closed at $8.00 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) with a Buy rating. Pinduoduo shares closed at $23.04 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Addus Homecare is set to $77. Addus Homecare shares closed at $67.95 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) with a Buy rating. The price target for AudioEye is set to $12.50. AudioEye shares closed at $9.06 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for U.S. Auto Parts is set to $5. U.S. Auto Parts shares closed at $1.50 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for HMS Holdings is set to $35. HMS Holdings shares closed at $33.42 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Myovant Sciences is set to $39. Myovant Sciences shares closed at $23.00 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aquestive Therapeutics is set to $33. Aquestive Therapeutics shares closed at $18.47 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Weight Watchers is set to $76. Weight Watchers closed at $72.87 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO LIMITED (NYSE: NIO) with an Underperform rating. The price target for NIO is set to $4.20. NIO closed at $6.60 on Wednesday.
