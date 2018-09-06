Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) from Hold to Buy. Inseego shares rose 9.76 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) from Neutral to Buy. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares gained 25.25 percent to $17.66 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) from Perform to Outperform. Total System Services shares fell 1.63 percent to close at $96.52 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Banco Santander-Chile (ADR) (NYSE: BSAC) from Neutral to Overweight. Banco Santander Chile shares fell 0.19 percent to $29.65 in pre-market trading.
- WBB Securities upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) from Speculative Buy to Buy. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical shares closed at $3.23 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) from Underperform to Buy. TCF Financial shares rose 0.86 percent to $25.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from Buy to Neutral. Chevron shares fell 0.65 percent to $118.15 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) from Neutral to Underweight. Franklin Resources shares rose 0.54 percent to close at $31.42 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) from Buy to Neutral. Sinclair Broadcast shares fell 0.87 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Buy to Neutral. ConocoPhillips shares fell 0.93 percent to $72.32 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Southwestern Energy shares fell 1.33 percent to $5.21 in pre-market trading.
- Northland Securities downgraded Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tilray shares fell 7.63 percent to $83.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for 2U is set to $94. 2U shares closed at $85.51 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Parker-Hannifin is set to $200. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $176.56 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG) with a Buy rating. The price target for GasLog is set to $22. GasLog shares closed at $17.25 on Wednesday.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Irhythm Technologies is set to $117. Irhythm Technologies shares closed at $93.74 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg initiated Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Hoegh LNG Partners is set to $19. Hoegh LNG Partners shares closed at $18.60 on Wednesday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Obalon Therapeutics is set to $6. Obalon Therapeutics shares closed at $2.91 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is set to $178. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $140.76 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Dynagas LNG Partners is set to $9. Dynagas LNG Partners shares closed at $9.00 on Wednesday.
