Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. State Street shares rose 0.69 percent to $87.51 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) from Neutral to Outperform. Fifth Third Bancorp shares rose 0.51 percent to close at $29.43 on Friday.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) from Hold to Buy. Zumiez shares rose 4.36 percent to close at $31.15 on Friday.
- Berenberg upgraded Univar Inc (NYSE: UNVR) from Hold to Buy. Univar shares fell 0.22 percent to close at $27.82 on Friday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Twilio shares rose 2.63 percent to $82.78 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) from Hold to Buy. Itau Boston Scientific shares rose 1.29 percent to $36.02 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. UPS shares rose 1.55 percent to $124.79 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from In-Line to Outperform. PG&E shares rose 4.59 percent to $48.30 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) from Perform to Outperform. Colfax shares fell 0.31 percent to close at $ 34.92 on Friday.
- Buckingham upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) from Neutral to Buy. RR Donnelley shares climbed 3.16 percent to $5.22 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Verizon shares fell 1.36 percent to $53.63 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Buy to Neutral. Wingstop shares rose 0.71 percent to close at $66.95 on Friday.
- Pivotal Research downgraded Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) from Buy to Hold. Shoe Carnival shares rose 3.35 percent to close at $44.46 on Friday.
- Citigroup downgraded Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) from Neutral to Sell. Signet shares fell 3.41 percent to $62.01 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Shire shares fell 2.01 percent to $171.74 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Arista shares fell 2.94 percent to $290.20 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Buy to Underperform. Cognizant Tech shares fell 1.31 percent to $77.40 in pre-market trading.
- Needham downgraded Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI) from Buy to Hold. Integrated Device Tech shares fell 0.68 percent to $42.20 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE: IHG) from Market Perform to Underperform. InterContinental shares fell 1.24 percent to $61.35 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham downgraded Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) from Buy to Neutral. Calavo Growers shares fell 0.94 percent to $104.85 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Barclays initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Nutrien is set to $65. Nutrien shares closed at $56.63 on Friday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mesa Air is set to $15. Mesa Air shares closed at $13.79 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vaccinex is set to $22. Vaccinex shares closed at $9.99 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Mosaic is set to $34. Mosaic shares closed at $31.27 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) with a Buy rating. The price target for TJX is set to $126. TJX shares closed at $109.97 on Friday.
- Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) with a Buy rating. The price target for R1 RCM is set to $17. R1 RCM shares closed at $9.97 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for CF Industries is set to $55. CF Industries shares closed at $51.95 on Friday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is set to $340. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $239.21 on Friday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Mesa Air is set to $20. Mesa Air shares closed at $13.79 on Friday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Roku is set to $74. Roku shares closed at $59.49 on Friday.
