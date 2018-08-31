Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2018 9:39am   Comments
Top Downgrades

  • B. Riley FBR downgraded Reis Inc (NASDAQ: REIS) from Buy to Neutral. Reis shares fell 0.22 percent to $22.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) from Buy to Underperform. Tech Data shares fell 13.93 percent to close at $76.26 on Thursday.
  • Berenberg downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) from Buy to Hold. Goodyear Tire shares fell 2.23 percent to $23.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) from Neutral to Underperform. Ambarella shares closed at $39.75 on Thursday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.53 percent to $80.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) from Buy to Neutral. Electronic Arts shares closed at $115.94 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Gain Capital is set to $9. Gain Capital shares closed at $7.28 on Thursday.

