Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 30, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Northcoast Research upgraded HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Neutral to Buy. HD Supply shares rose 3.71 percent to $23.57 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) from Neutral to Buy. Arlo Technologies shares rose 3.73 percent to $19.75 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair upgraded Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Tilly's shares rose 15.56 percent to $20.80 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from Underweight to Neutral. Nutanix shares gained 1.1 percent to $61.80 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SHG) from Neutral to Buy. Shinhan Financial shares closed at $38.90 on Wednesday.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) from Hold to Buy. Genesco shares rose 1.87 percent to close at $46.35 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Altra Industrial Motion shares fell 0.13 percent to close at $38.00 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Itau Corpbanca (ADR) (NYSE: ITCB) from Neutral to Buy. Itau Corpbanca shares fell 2.65 percent to $14.31 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: VOD) from Buy to Neutral. Vodafone shares fell 3 percent to $22.29 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) from Buy to Hold. RPC shares rose 0.08 percent to $14.40 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded KB Financial Group, Inc. (ADR) (NYSE: KB) from Buy to Neutral. KB Financial shares rose 0.26 percent to close at $47.17 on Wednesday.
- Sandler O'Neill downgraded Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE: THG) from Buy to Neutral. Hanover Insurance shares fell 1.16 percent to close at $126.54 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE: SUPV) from Buy to Neutral. Grupo Supervielle shares fell 0.71 percent to $5.61 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is set to $50. Tandem Diabetes Care shares closed at $40.93 on Wednesday.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tocagen is set to $30. Tocagen shares closed at $8.39 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adverum Biotechnologies is set to $11. Adverum Biotechnologies shares closed at $6.12 on Wednesday.
