Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) from Hold to Buy. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares rose 1.54 percent to $122.00 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Sell to Neutral. PG&E shares rose 1.20 percent to $46.22 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Wright Medical shares rose 5.56 percent to $28.28 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) from Sell to Hold. Marten Transport shares fell 1.35 percent to close at $21.85 on Friday.
- UBS upgraded News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) from Sell to Neutral. News shares rose 0.52 percent to $13.28 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) from Sell to Neutral. Barrick Gold shares rose 0.38 percent to $10.66 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from Hold to Buy. Ferrari shares rose 2.37 percent to $133.12 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) from Market Perform to Outperform. Kansas City Southern shares rose 1.39 percent to $120.00 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Montreal (USA) (NYSE: BMO) from Hold to Buy. Bank of Montreal shares closed at $82.15 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Leju Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LEJU) from Underweight to Neutral. Leju shares rose 3.08 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Janney Capital downgraded Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) from Buy to Neutral. Capital Product Partners shares fell 0.33 percent to close at $3.02 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) from Outperform to Neutral. Fang Holdings shares fell 0.33 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) from Buy to Hold. Bank of Nova Scotia shares fell 0.24 percent to $59.30 in pre-market trading.
- Janney Capital downgraded Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) from Buy to Neutral. Assertio Therapeutics shares dropped 15 percent to $6.22 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: IRCP) from Overweight to Neutral. IRSA Propiedades shares fell 0.11 percent to close at $28.22 on Tuesday.
- Janney Capital downgraded Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) from Buy to Neutral. Realty Income shares fell 0.54 percent to $58.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) with a Overweight rating. The price target for EOG is set to $144. EOG shares closed at $117.97 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Weight Watchers is set to $98. Weight Watchers shares closed at $76.36 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) with a Market Perform rating. Systemax shares closed at $37.16 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is set to $47. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $38.31 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ: IMDZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Immune Design is set to $11. Immune Design shares closed at $3.40 on Tuesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Anadarko Petroleum is set to $77. Anadarko Petroleum shares closed at $64.87 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) with a Buy rating. The price target for 2U is set to $98. 2U shares closed at $85.94 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dova Pharmaceuticals is set to $44. Dova Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $24.57 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for EVO Payments is set to $24. EVO Payments shares closed at $23.24 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: BBGI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Beasley Broadcast is set to $8.50. Beasley Broadcast closed at $6.90 on Tuesday.
