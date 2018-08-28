Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Baird upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Neutral to Outperform. Xilinx shares rose 2.45 percent to $77.08 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Coty shares rose 6.34 percent to $12.91 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Regency Centers Corp (NYSE: REG) from Hold to Buy. Regency Centers shares fell 0.67 percent to close at $65.00 on Friday.
- Barrington Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Huron Consulting shares closed at $48.75 on Monday.
- Needham upgraded Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) from Hold to Buy. Wright Medical shares fell 3.32 percent to $25.90 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) from Hold to Accumulate. RH shares fell 0.04 percent to $153.46 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Estee Lauder shares rose 1.32 percent to $140.08 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AM) from Hold to Buy. Antero Midstream Partners shares rose 1.65 percent to $30.87 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (ADR) (NYSE: FMS) from Hold to Buy. Fresenius Medical shares rose 0.59 percent to $51.53 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Benchmark downgraded Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) from Buy to Hold. Mitek shares fell 13.53 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) from Buy to Neutral. American Software shares fell 4.71 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) from Buy to Hold. DDR shares fell 2.09 percent to close at $14.26 on Monday.
- Macquarie downgraded Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) from Neutral to Underperform. Sibanye Gold shares fell 4.03 percent to $2.38 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT) from Market Perform to Underperform. Newtek Business shares rose 0.90 percent to close at $23.63 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) from Outperform to In-Line. Control4 shares fell 2.08 percent to $35.75 in pre-market trading.
- Tudor Pickering downgraded Franks International NV (NYSE: FI) from Buy to Hold. Frank's shares closed at $8.75 on Monday.
- Macquarie downgraded Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE: HMY) from Neutral to Underperform. Harmony Gold Mining shares fell 1.72 percent to $1.71 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cree is set to $47. Cree shares closed at $47.28 on Monday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ: PLYA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Playa Hotels is set to $14. Playa Hotels shares closed at $10.36 on Monday.
- Dawson James initiated coverage on CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) with a Buy rating. The price target for CHF Solutions is set to $3.30. CHF Solutions shares closed at $1.18 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Coherus Biosciences is set to $28. Coherus Biosciences shares closed at $18.85 on Monday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) with a Market Perform rating. Arlo Technologies shares closed at $23.08 on Monday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE: SKY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Skyline Champion is set to $33. Skyline Champion shares closed at $28.97 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) with a Buy rating. The price target for II-VI is set to $58. II-VI shares closed at $48.60 on Monday.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Nlight Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) with a Sell rating. The price target for Nlight is set to $17. Nlight shares closed at $31.19 on Monday.
