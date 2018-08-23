Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Charles River shares fell 0.21 percent to $120.26 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Neutral to Overweight. Finisar shares rose 3.22 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Tempur Sealy shares fell 1.69 percent to close at $56.91 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from Negative to Neutral. Deckers Outdoor shares fell 0.15 percent to $118.90 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann upgraded American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARA) from Market Perform to Outperform. American Renal Associates shares rose 2.01 percent to $21.85 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Neutral to Overweight. Acacia Communications shares rose 2.01 percent to $39.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPVD) from Market Perform to Outperform. Mountain Province Diamond shares rose 4.65 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) from Overweight to Sector Weight. La-Z-Boy shares fell 1.74 percent to $36.80 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) from Outperform to Neutral. ABM shares rose 0.1 percent to close at $32.98 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) from Overweight to Neutral. Aetna shares fell 0.37 percent to $197.03 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) from Outperform to Neutral. Duluth shares fell 1.85 percent to close at $28.61 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Citigroup initiated PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for PPL is set to $30. PPL shares closed at $29.60 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $2.50. Plug Power shares closed at $1.95 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set to $150. Neurocrine Biosciences shares closed at $116.61 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE: GSBD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Goldman Sachs BDC is set to $23. Goldman Sachs BDC shares closed at $22.32 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is set to $25. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $14.18 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Tenaris SA (ADR) (NYSE: TS) with a Buy rating. Tenaris shares closed at $33.84 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: STBA) with a Buy rating. The price target for S & T Bancorp is set to $54. S & T Bancorp closed at $46.69 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on WMIH Corp (NASDAQ: WMIH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for WMIH is set to $1.90. WMIH shares closed at $1.59 on Wednesday.
