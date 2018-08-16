Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Argus upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Hold to Buy. Lululemon shares rose 1.02 percent to $127.74 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer SA (ADR) (NYSE: ERJ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Embraer shares fell 2.51 percent to close at $18.65 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Compass Point upgraded GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) from Neutral to Buy. GreenSky shares fell 1.83 percent to $15.62 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) from Hold to Speculative Buy. Canopy Growth shares rose 2.93 percent to $33.05 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) from Hold to Buy. TechnipFMC shares rose 1.27 percent to $27.95 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) from Neutral to Buy. Avalara shares rose 6 percent to $36.75 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from Underweight to Neutral. Kimberly-Clark shares rose 0.46 percent to $116.99 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Macquarie downgraded Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) from Outperform to Neutral. Himax shares fell 8 percent to close at $5.98 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE: HTA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Healthcare Trust shares fell 0.48 percent to $28.82 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) from Buy to Neutral. Nanometrics shares fell 2.39 percent to $44.14 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) ADR (NYSE: CX) from Buy to Hold. Cemex shares fell 3.82 percent to close at $6.79 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) from Buy to Hold. Cenovus Energy shares rose 1.67 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) from Buy to Hold. AstraZeneca shares fell 0.34 percent to $38.32 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort(ADR) (NASDAQ: OMAB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort(ADR) shares fell 3.04 percent to close at $49.40 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) from Sector Weight to Underweight. Multi-Color shares fell 0.01 percent to $63.84 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) from Buy to Underperform. Coty shares fell 2.19 percent to $11.18 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- UBS initiated Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lockheed Martin is set to $400. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $317.70 on Wednesday.
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Teladoc Health is set to $90. Teladoc Health shares closed at $70.75 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals is set to $6.50. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.18 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Northrop Grumman is set to $315. Northrop Grumman shares closed at $291.51 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Post Holdings is set to $115. Post Holdings closed at $94.78 on Wednesday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stryker is set to $187. Stryker shares closed at $166.78 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Conn's is set to $44. Conn's shares closed at $33.85 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for eHealth is set to $40. eHealth closed at $29.04 on Wednesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is set to $7. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.95 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) with a Sell rating. The price target for Hexcel is set to $65. Hexcel closed at $68.42 on Wednesday.
