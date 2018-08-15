Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Wells Fargo upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Underperform to Outperform. NVIDIA shares rose 2.07 percent to close at $261.43 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Chipotle shares rose 2.27 percent to $504.50 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Incyte shares rose 0.75 percent to $66.95 in pre-market trading.
- H.C. Wainwright upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) from Neutral to Buy. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.35 percent to $15.02 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Sell to Hold. Papa John's shares rose 0.02 percent to $43.01 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners upgraded Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from Neutral to Buy. Hasbro shares rose 0.55 percent to $98.67 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from Hold to Buy. Norfolk Southern shares rose 0.63 percent to close at $172.19 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) from Underperform to Neutral. Brighthouse Financial shares rose 3.37 percent to close at $41.09 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. AutoZone shares climbed 0.12 percent to $755.74 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Columbia Sportswear shares rose 0.89 percent to $91.08 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Western Digital shares fell 2.14 percent to $63.60 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Buy to Hold. Union Pacific shares fell 1.13 percent to $148.50 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research downgraded Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) from Buy to Hold. Nielsen shares fell 0.92 percent to $25.81 in pre-market trading.
- Johnson Rice downgraded Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) from Buy to Accumulate. Matador Resources shares fell 0.63 percent to $31.45 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Schnitzer Steel shares fell 2.25 percent to close at $28.25 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Marcus Corp (NYSE: MCS) from Buy to Neutral. Marcus shares rose 2.68 percent to close at $40.20 on Tuesday.
- Maxim Group downgraded Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX) from Buy to Hold. Cytori Therapeutics shares fell 9.80 percent to $0.36 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) from Outperform to Neutral. Casa Systems shares fell 25.8 percent to $11.58 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) from Outperform to Neutral. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 0.54 percent to close at $ 178.63 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.88 percent to $108.44 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Barclays initiated DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for DTE Energy is set to $116. DTE Energy shares closed at $111.04 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tellurian is set to $15. Tellurian shares closed at $7.10 on Tuesday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN) with an Outperform rating. Cision shares closed at $16.26 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for GW Pharmaceuticals is set to $181. GW Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $133.48 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is set to $15. Corvus Pharmaceuticals closed at $9.11 on Tuesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for CMS Energy is set to $51. CMS Energy shares closed at $48.80 on Tuesday.
