Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Argus upgraded Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE: NE) from Sell to Hold. Noble shares rose 1.79 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) from Sell to Neutral. Commercial Metals shares rose 0.46 percent to $21.90 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Conduent Inc (NYSE: CNDT) from Neutral to Overweight. Conduent shares rose 1.66 percent to $20.20 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) from Sell to Neutral. JinkoSolar shares rose 2.16 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from Hold to Buy. DCP Midstream shares fell 1.41 percent to close at $44.61 on Monday.
- Barclays upgraded Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Nielsen shares rose 2.15 percent to $25.15 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) from Neutral to Overweight. Alliance Data shares rose 0.01 percent to $227.39 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research upgraded Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) from Neutral to Buy. Interface shares fell 0.67 percent to close at $22.40 on Monday.
- Jefferies upgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) from Hold to Buy. Boyd Gaming shares fell 1.94 percent to close at $34.40 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- BTIG Research downgraded Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) from Buy to Neutral. Switch shares fell 25.46 percent to $10.42 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) from Buy to Hold. Premier shares fell 0.05 percent to $38.42 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) from Neutral to Sell. On Deck Capital shares fell 4.77 percent to $8.39 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) from Neutral to Underweight. Genpact shares rose 0.31 percent to $30.32 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ: KALU) from Neutral to Sell. Kaiser Aluminum shares fell 1.01 percent to $108.58 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from Outperform to Neutral. Urban Outfitters shares fell 1.35 percent to $46.76 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Buy to Hold. Parker Hannifin shares fell 0.20 percent to $166.94 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Hold to Sell. Chubb shares fell 1.1 percent to $133.50 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) from Buy to Hold. Equity Residential shares fell 0.98 percent to $65.70 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from Neutral to Underweight. Paychex shares fell 1.21 percent to $70.30 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ: USAP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Universal Stainless is set to $33. Universal Stainless shares closed at $27.39 on Monday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Replimune Group is set to $31. Replimune Group shares closed at $17.10 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Yext is set to $27. Yext shares closed at $22.57 on Monday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Adomani Inc (NASDAQ: ADOM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adomani is set to $3. Adomani shares closed at $0.68 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Wynn Resorts is set to $155. Wynn Resorts closed at $148.00 on Monday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for HCA is set to $150. HCA shares closed at $128.65 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Las Vegas Sands is set to $72. Las Vegas Sands shares closed at $67.09 on Monday.
- Analysts at Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ: PERI) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Perion Network is set to $2.25. Perion Network closed at $1.00 on Monday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Establishment Labs is set to $35. Establishment Labs shares closed at $27.22 on Monday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Universal Health is set to $135. Universal Health closed at $124.42 on Monday.
