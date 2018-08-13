Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2018
Top Upgrades
- RBC Capital upgraded Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Mylan shares rose 0.91 percent to $37.55 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research upgraded Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Neutral to Buy. Papa John's shares rose 2.33 percent to $41.20 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Neutral to Overweight. Dollar Tree shares fell 0.03 percent to $92.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Endo shares rose 2.56 percent to $16.05 in pre-market trading.
- Needham upgraded Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) from Hold to Buy. Viavi Solutions shares rose 3.2 percent to $10.95 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from In-Line to Outperform. Copa shares fell 1.31 percent to close at $82.84 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Goodyear Tire shares fell 2.8 percent to $23.60 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Rite Aid shares fell 3.9 percent to close at $1.48 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ruth's Hospitality shares fell 3.47 percent to $32.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) from Overweight to Underweight. Bank OZK shares fell 0.17 percent to close at $40.69 on Friday.
- Jefferies downgraded Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) from Buy to Hold. Gemphire Therapeutics shares fell 2.77 percent to $1.75 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Outperform to Neutral. Akamai shares fell 0.21 percent to $74.50 in pre-market trading.
- Janney Capital downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE: AP) from Buy to Neutral. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares fell 13.07 percent to close at $8.65 on Friday.
- Moffett Nathanson downgraded DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) from Neutral to Sell. DISH shares fell 3.33 percent to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) from Outperform to In-Line. WideOpenWest shares rose 15.74 percent to close at $ 12.65 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- BMO Capital initiated Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Constellation Pharmaceuticals is set to $19. Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $9.85 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Rubius Therapeutics is set to $37. Rubius Therapeutics shares closed at $23.76 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Tilray is set to $34. Tilray shares closed at $25.82 on Friday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) with a Buy rating. The price target for NextEra Energy is set to $184. NextEra Energy shares closed at $170.93 on Friday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Establishment Labs is set to $35. Establishment Labs closed at $26.55 on Friday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) with a Outperform rating. The price target for First Western Financial is set to $24. First Western Financial shares closed at $17.24 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Allakos is set to $31. Allakos closed at $38.92 on Friday.
