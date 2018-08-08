Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) from Sell to Hold. Dean Foods shares rose 1 percent to $8.12 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Andersons shares rose 0.51 percent to $35.68 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Neutral to Buy. Audentes Therapeutics shares rose 1.82 percent to $34.87 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Hold to Buy. Floor & Decor shares rose 2.98 percent to close at $37.96 on Tuesday.
- Johnson Rice upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) from Accumulate to Buy. Carrizo Oil shares fell 0.28 percent to $25.15 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) from Sector Perform to Outperform. CarGurus shares rose 8.25 percent to $49.35 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from Neutral to Overweight. CyberArk shares rose 10.91 percent to $68.51 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities upgraded Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Vivint Solar shares gained 7.2 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) from Underweight to Neutral. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares closed at $58.98 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) from Neutral to Buy. Apple Hospitality REIT shares rose 1.01 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Mallinckrodt shares fell 1.49 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
- Roth Capital downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) from Buy to Neutral. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares rose 8.94 percent to close at $247.02 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) from Outperform to In-Line. Energen shares fell 0.95 percent to $73.14 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Spark Therapeutics shares rose 0.04 percent to $56.03 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Buy to Hold. Axon Enterprise shares fell 2.4 percent to $66.00 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) from Buy to Hold. Hostess Brands shares fell 16.4 percent to $11.65 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dentsply Sirona shares rose 0.29 percent to $39.52 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) from Buy to Hold. PPL shares fell 0.31 percent to $28.85 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) from Buy to Neutral. Beacon Roofing Supply shares fell 17.14 percent to $35.20 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE: SN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Sanchez Energy shares rose 1.51 percent to $3.36 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Sandler O'Neill initiated coverage on County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ICBK) with a Hold rating. The price target for County Bancorp is set to $28. County Bancorp shares closed at $26.07 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim initiated Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intuit is set to $250. Intuit shares closed at $209.48 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Virtu Financial is set to $22. Virtu Financial closed at $20.40 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dillard's is set to $95. Dillard's shares closed at $81.79 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shopify is set to $180. Shopify shares closed at $141.68 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for OptiNose is set to $30. OptiNose shares closed at $21.92 on Tuesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Assembly Biosciences is set to $74. Assembly Biosciences shares closed at $41.87 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) with a Buy rating. The price target for ANSYS is set to $210. ANSYS closed at $172.78 on Tuesday.
