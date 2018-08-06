Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Cowen & Co. upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Qualcomm shares rose 1.68 percent to $66.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at William Blair upgraded Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Vital Therapies shares fell 1.22 percent to close at $8.10 on Friday.
- Raymond James upgraded WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) from Outperform to Strong Buy. WPX Energy shares fell 4.30 percent to close at $18.68 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Applied Materials shares rose 1.35 percent to $49.50 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Neutral to Overweight. Comcast shares rose 1.02 percent to $35.77 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Sell to Buy. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares rose 6.4 percent to $103.50 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham upgraded Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from Neutral to Buy. Square shares rose 2.08 percent to $69.78 in pre-market trading.
- Needham upgraded Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) from Hold to Buy. Allot Communications shares gained 3.44 percent to $5.42 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Market Perform to Outperform. PG&E shares climbed 1.96 percent to $43.80 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) from Neutral to Buy. HMS Holdings shares rose 16.25 percent to close at $28.90 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) from Buy to Hold. Casella Waste shares fell 1.83 percent to $27.85 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from Overweight to Neutral. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.35 percent to $14.71 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Horizon Pharma shares fell 1.16 percent to close at $17.97 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) from Market Perform to Underperform. CNX Resources shares rose 1.27 percent to close at $15.95 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Intel shares fell 1.57 percent to $48.85 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) from Buy to Hold. CommScope shares rose 0.13 percent to close at $31.64 on Friday.
- Bank of America downgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) from Buy to Neutral. Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares rose 5.12 percent to close at $45.20 on Friday.
- JMP Securities downgraded Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Insmed shares dropped 2.68 percent to $25.45 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) from Buy to Neutral. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.16 percent to close at $250.93 on Friday.
- Mizuho downgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from Buy to Neutral. Noble Energy shares fell 7.92 percent to close at $32.89 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sage Therapeutics is set to $206. Sage Therapeutics shares closed at $145.68 on Friday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Global Blood Therapeutics is set to $80. Global Blood Therapeutics shares closed at $46.55 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alder Biopharmaceuticals is set to $28. Alder Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.00 on Friday.
