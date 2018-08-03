Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Needham upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) from Hold to Buy. Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.33 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from Underweight to Neutral. Treehouse Foods shares rose 5.79 percent to close at $49.70 on Thursday.
- Societe Generale upgraded Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) from Hold to Buy. Rowan shares rose 1.1 percent to $13.81 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Sell to Neutral. Synchrony shares rose 1.68 percent to close at $29.69 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) from Sell to Hold. Nu Skin shares rose 0.11 percent to $76.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded MEDNAX Inc (NYSE: MD) from Neutral to Outperform. Mednax shares rose 5.20 percent to close at $45.12 on Thursday.
- Needham upgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Underperform to Hold. TripAdvisor shares rose 0.18 percent to $51.27 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded ICF International Inc (NASDAQ: ICFI) from Market Perform to Outperform. ICF International shares rose 0.01 percent to $73.56 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) from Overweight to Neutral. Pinnacle Foods shares fell 0.12 percent to $66.26 in pre-market trading.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) from Buy to Neutral. Reshape Lifesciences shares fell 11.42 percent to $0.47 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) from Buy to Neutral. Veoneer shares fell 0.68 percent to $49.55 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) from Neutral to Underweight. Motorola Solutions shares fell 1.4 percent to $119.82 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sunrun shares fell 4.13 percent to $14.16 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Overweight to Neutral. Floor & Decor shares fell 17.15 percent to $39.53 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ: DWSN) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Dawson Geophysical shares fell 0.16 percent to $6.35 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark downgraded Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) from Buy to Hold. Veeco Instruments shares dropped 19.5 percent to close at $11.88 on Thursday.
- Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform to Neutral. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.1 percent to $392.61 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from Outperform to Market Perform. State Street shares fell 0.39 percent to $86.49 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Entera Bio is set to $12. Entera Bio shares closed at $5.08 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cree is set to $61. Cree shares closed at $48.47 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for HUYA is set to $34. HUYA shares closed at $33.44 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zafgen is set to $14. Zafgen shares closed at $10.37 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sensata is set to $70. Sensata shares closed at $54.14 on Thursday.
