Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) from Hold to Buy. Huron Consulting shares rose 6.6 percent to $46.55 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sarepta shares rose 4.3 percent to $121.18 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) from Hold to Buy. Dropbox shares rose 2.73 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
- Sandler O'Neill upgraded Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) from Hold to Buy. Aflac shares rose 0.45 percent to close at $46.54 on Tuesday.
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Hold to Buy. Synaptics shares fell 11.2 percent to $44.48 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Pandora shares rose 15 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) from Neutral to Positive. Wolverine World Wide shares rose 0.63 percent to close at $35.38 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies upgraded Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Hold to Buy. Papa John's shares dropped 0.24 percent to close at $41.96 on Tuesday.
- Bernstein upgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Cognex shares climbed 19.28 percent to close at $52.78 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from Hold to Buy. AutoZone shares rose 1.01 percent to close at $705.53 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- JMP Securities downgraded Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Incyte shares fell 1.56 percent to $65.50 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Universal Health shares fell 1.7 percent to $120.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cytokinetics shares declined 2.1 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) from Buy to Hold. NewLink Genetics shares fell 5.6 percent to $3.57 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) from Neutral to Sell. Horizon Tech Finance shares fell 3.6 percent to $10.35 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Quotient Technology shares rose 0.34 percent to close at $14.75 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Buy to Hold. Akamai shares fell 5.7 percent to $71.01 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Acadia Healthcare shares dropped 8.4 percent to close at $39.48 on Tuesday.
- Baird downgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) from Outperform to Neutral. Canada Goose shares fell 2.8 percent to $55.80 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) from Buy to Neutral. Pearson shares fell 1.7 percent to $11.86 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kura Oncology is set to $31. Kura Oncology shares closed at $20.30 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lilis Energy is set to $12. Lilis Energy shares closed at $4.69 on Tuesday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Identiv Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Identiv is set to $9. Identiv shares closed at $4.72 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies initiated MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) with a Hold rating. The price target for MarketAxess is set to $219. MarketAxess shares closed at $193.77 on Tuesday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sensus Healthcare is set to $12.50. Sensus Healthcare shares closed at $6.82 on Tuesday.
