Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2018 9:08am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) from Hold to Buy. Huron Consulting shares rose 6.6 percent to $46.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sarepta shares rose 4.3 percent to $121.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) from Hold to Buy. Dropbox shares rose 2.73 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Sandler O'Neill upgraded Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) from Hold to Buy. Aflac shares rose 0.45 percent to close at $46.54 on Tuesday.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Hold to Buy. Synaptics shares fell 11.2 percent to $44.48 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Pandora shares rose 15 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) from Neutral to Positive. Wolverine World Wide shares rose 0.63 percent to close at $35.38 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Hold to Buy. Papa John's shares dropped 0.24 percent to close at $41.96 on Tuesday.
  • Bernstein upgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Cognex shares climbed 19.28 percent to close at $52.78 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from Hold to Buy. AutoZone shares rose 1.01 percent to close at $705.53 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • JMP Securities downgraded Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Incyte shares fell 1.56 percent to $65.50 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Universal Health shares fell 1.7 percent to $120.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cytokinetics shares declined 2.1 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) from Buy to Hold. NewLink Genetics shares fell 5.6 percent to $3.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) from Neutral to Sell. Horizon Tech Finance shares fell 3.6 percent to $10.35 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Quotient Technology shares rose 0.34 percent to close at $14.75 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Buy to Hold. Akamai shares fell 5.7 percent to $71.01 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Acadia Healthcare shares dropped 8.4 percent to close at $39.48 on Tuesday.
  • Baird downgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) from Outperform to Neutral. Canada Goose shares fell 2.8 percent to $55.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) from Buy to Neutral. Pearson shares fell 1.7 percent to $11.86 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kura Oncology is set to $31. Kura Oncology shares closed at $20.30 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lilis Energy is set to $12. Lilis Energy shares closed at $4.69 on Tuesday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Identiv Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Identiv is set to $9. Identiv shares closed at $4.72 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies initiated MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) with a Hold rating. The price target for MarketAxess is set to $219. MarketAxess shares closed at $193.77 on Tuesday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sensus Healthcare is set to $12.50. Sensus Healthcare shares closed at $6.82 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFL + ACHC)

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2018
Aflac Q2 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HURN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Xeljanz Gets EU Nod, NewLink Losses Narrow, Neuralstem Commences Stroke Drug Trial