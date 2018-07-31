Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Lear shares rose 1.65 percent to $180.50 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Hold to Buy. Chipotle shares fell 1.39 percent to $459.00 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Reduce to Neutral. Twitter shares rose 1.02 percent to $31.70 in pre-market trading.
- DZ Bank upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Hold to Buy. Intel shares rose 0.61 percent to $47.98 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Booz Allen shares fell 2.06 percent to close at $44.80 on Monday.
- Buckingham upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) from Neutral to Buy. Northrop Grumman shares rose 1 percent to $297.76 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Texas Roadhouse shares fell 9.12 percent to $60.06 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Affiliated Managers shares rose 0.11 percent to $158.90 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair upgraded Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Medpace shares fell 1.36 percent to close at $47.07 on Monday.
- Benchmark upgraded Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) from Hold to Buy. Intevac shares gained 12.22 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Caterpillar shares fell 0.54 percent to $139.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) from Outperform to Market Perform. CBS shares declined 5 percent to $51.28 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) from Hold to Sell. Tupperware shares fell 0.86 percent to $36.73 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) from Outperform to Perform. Instructure shares fell 7.22 percent to $40.45 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) from Buy to Neutral. Nutrisystem shares fell 4.55 percent to $36.75 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital downgraded Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT) from Buy to Hold. Castlight Health shares dropped 16.85 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ: WETF) from Neutral to Sell. WisdomTree Investments shares fell 2.96 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading.
- Vertical Research downgraded AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) from Hold to Sell. AptarGroup shares fell 0.02 percent to $102.48 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Adient shares rose 0.60 percent to close at $48.84 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. AerCap shares rose 0.33 percent to $56.18 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Tribune Company (NYSE: TRCO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tribune Company is set to $40. Tribune Company shares closed at $33.59 on Monday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE: XAN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Exantas Capital is set to $12. Exantas Capital shares closed at $10.43 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Chemours is set to $51. Chemours shares closed at $45.22 on Monday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Net 1 UEPS is set to $24. Net 1 UEPS shares closed at $9.17 on Monday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Capital Southwest is set to $20. Capital Southwest closed at $18.10 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for eXp World is set to $20. eXp World shares closed at $13.31 on Monday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tronox is set to $24. Tronox closed at $18.14 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Nexstar Media is set to $87. Nexstar Media shares closed at $73.95 on Monday.
- Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) with a Neutral rating. NOW shares closed at $14.51 on Monday.
