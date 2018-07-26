Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2018 8:58am
Top Upgrades

  • Barclays upgraded Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Dana shares fell 5.24 percent to close at $19.55 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) from Sell to Hold. Norfolk Southern shares rose 0.05 percent to $168.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) from Sell to Hold. Freeport-McMoRan shares fell 0.50 percent to $15.78 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) from Sell to Neutral. FCB Financial shares fell 0.48 percent to close at $52.00 on Wednesday.
  • BTIG Research upgraded Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) from Neutral to Buy. Integra Lifesciences shares fell 3.73 percent to close at $60.32 on Tuesday.
  • Maxim Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) from Hold to Buy. Cracker Barrel shares rose 0.64 percent to $146.23 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) from Neutral to Buy. First Financial Bancorp shares fell 0.82 percent to close at $30.25 on Wednesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Baird downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Outperform to Neutral. Gilead shares fell 3.07 percent to $76.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) from Neutral to Underweight. 3D Systems shares fell 3.93 percent to $13.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HFWA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Heritage Financial shares fell 1.08 percent to close at $36.60 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) from Outperform to Perform. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 1.08 percent to close at $14.08 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) from Neutral to Underperform. New Gold shares fell 4.37 percent to $1.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) from Buy to Hold. NovoCure shares fell 1.34 percent to $36.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) from Overweight to Neutral. Sleep Number shares fell 2.19 percent to $30.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Facebook shares fell 20.40 percent to $173.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) from Buy to Hold. Skechers shares fell 1.77 percent to $27.15 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Inphi is set to $43. Inphi shares closed at $33.42 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Gladstone Commercial is set to $21.50. Gladstone Commercial shares closed at $19.65 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for TerraForm Power is set to $11.50. TerraForm Power shares closed at $10.28 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Casa Systems is set to $16. Casa Systems closed at $15.66 on Wednesday.
  • Maxim Group assumed Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) with a Hold rating. Helios and Matheson shares closed at $10.60 on Wednesday.

