Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2018
Top Upgrades
- RBC Capital upgraded Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Charles River shares rose 0.30 percent to close at $117.66 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. upgraded Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Tribune Media shares fell 16.70 percent to close at $32.12 on Monday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Netflix shares fell 12.85 percent to $349.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Medidata Solutions shares fell 1.07 percent to close at $83.84 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Hold to Buy. Netflix shares fell 12.85 percent to $349.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Restaurant Brands shares fell 0.41 percent to close at $63.22 on Monday.
- Raymond James upgraded Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Bloomin Brands shares fell 1.71 percent to close at $20.71 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) from Sell to Neutral. Macerich shares fell 0.57 percent to close at $57.51 on Monday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Fidelity National shares rose 0.40 percent to close at $37.23 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) from Buy to Hold. CA shares fell 0.02 percent to close at $44.05 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Outperform to In-Line. Intel shares fell 1.21 percent to $51.38 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) from Buy to Hold. National Storage shares rose 0.53 percent to close at $30.61 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hormel shares fell 1.80 percent to $36.50 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) from Buy to Hold. CubeSmart shares fell 1.04 percent to close at $31.50 on Monday.
- William Blair downgraded Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Gogo shares fell 4.26 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) from Neutral to Sell. Goodyear Tire shares fell 5.22 percent to $21.25 in pre-market trading.
- Seaport Global downgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) from Buy to Neutral. RPM shares fell 0.79 percent to close at $60.01 on Monday.
- Janney Capital downgraded Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) from Buy to Neutral. Waters shares fell 2.32 percent to close at $193.50 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Chuy's shares fell 1.56 percent to $31.65 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apergy is set to $50. Apergy shares closed at $37.96 on Monday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals is set to $26. Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $18.40 on Monday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on FGL Holdings (NYSE: FGL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for FGL Holdings is set to $10. FGL Holdings shares closed at $8.56 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autolus Therapeutics is set to $37. Autolus Therapeutics closed at $22.75 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nomad Foods is set to $24. Nomad Foods shares closed at $18.39 on Monday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) with a Buy rating. The price target for electroCore is set to $20. electroCore shares closed at $14.64 on Monday.
