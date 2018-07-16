Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.34 percent to $55.55 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) from Neutral to Overweight. VF shares rose 1.96 percent to $86.50 in pre-market trading.
- Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) from Neutral to Buy. Vericel shares rose 3.3 percent to $9.40 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Neutral to Buy. UPS shares rose 1.22 percent to $110.30 in pre-market trading.
- Daiwa Capital upgraded Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Neutral to Outperform. Autoliv shares rose 1.26 percent to $107.04 in pre-market trading.
- PiperJaffray upgraded OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) from Neutral to Overweight. OFG Bancorp shares fell 0.34 percent to close at $14.50 on Thursday.
- Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) from Neutral to Buy. Saratoga Investment shares rose 2.25 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Buckingham downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Neutral to Underperform. Netflix shares rose 0.37 percent to $397.25 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from Market Perform to Underperform. Hasbro shares fell 2.89 percent to $93.73 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim downgraded American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) from Buy to Neutral. American Tower shares fell 0.16 percent to $143.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Knight-Swift shares rose 2.61 percent to $38.90 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) from Neutral to Underperform. Micro Focus shares fell 2.77 percent to $16.17 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) from Neutral to Sell. Rockwell Automation shares rose 1.33 percent to close at $171.07 on Friday.
- Maxim Group downgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from Buy to Hold. Darden shares rose 0.63 percent to close at $112.09 on Friday.
- DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) from Buy to Neutral. Columbia Sportswear shares rose 0.83 percent to close at $92.07 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. OraSure Technologies shares fell 0.06 percent to close at $17.30 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. NextEra Energy Partners shares fell 0.22 percent to $45.90 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) with a Hold rating. The price target for Veoneer is set to $50. Veoneer shares closed at $46.96 on Friday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Eidos Therapeutics is set to $36. Eidos Therapeutics shares closed at $20.77 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NovoCure is set to $46. NovoCure shares closed at $33.10 on Friday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Infl Mogo Finance aRx is set to $5. Mogo Finance closed at $2.95 on Friday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arconic is set to $23. Arconic shares closed at $17.38 on Friday.
- Analysts at Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) with a Buy rating. The price target for TravelCenters is set to $6.50. TravelCenters shares closed at $3.60 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for i3 Verticals is set to $20. i3 Verticals shares closed at $16.63 on Friday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) with an Outperform rating. Kezar Life Sciences shares closed at $15.80 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclay initiated coverage on Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cellectis is set to $50. Cellectis closed at $28.35 on Friday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adesto Technologies is set to $9. Adesto Technologies closed at $5.70 on Friday.
