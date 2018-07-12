Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Bernstein upgraded CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) from Underperform to Market Perform. CA shares rose 18.22 percent to $43.99 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from Sell to Neutral. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.92 percent to $127.40 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Nabors shares rose 1.24 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) from Underperform to Market Perform. CA shares rose 18.22 percent to $43.99 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Precision Drilling Corp (USA) (NYSE: PDS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Precision Drilling shares fell 3.89 percent to close at $3.58 on Wednesday.
- Vertical Research upgraded Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE: EGL) from Sell to Hold. Engility shares rose 5.02 percent to $33.25 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Hallmark Financial shares fell 1.73 percent to close at $9.65 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Outperform to In-Line. Broadcom shares fell 9.65 percent to $219.95 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Black Hills Corp (NYSE: BKH) from Neutral to Underperform. Black Hills shares fell 0.35 percent to close at $62.34 on Wednesday.
- UBS downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Buy to Neutral. Netflix shares fell 0.29 percent to $417.45 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Energen shares dropped 2.89 percent to close at $75.31 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) from Buy to Neutral. Golar LNG shares fell 1.55 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Superior Energy shares fell 2.99 percent to close at $9.90 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) from Neutral to Sell. Perrigo shares fell 2.44 percent to $75.82 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) from Buy to Neutral. SM Energy shares fell 0.15 percent to $26.93 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) from Outperform to Market Perform. American Financial shares rose 0.32 percent to close at $109.93 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) with a Buy rating. The price target for HB Fuller is set to $65. HB Fuller shares closed at $55.34 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Anadarko Petroleum is set to $86. Anadarko Petroleum shares closed at $73.35 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) with a Buy rating. The price target for 8x8 is set to $25. 8x8 shares closed at $20.55 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) with a Hold rating. The price target for AbbVie is set to $105. AbbVie shares closed at $94.96 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) with a Buy rating. The price target for VF Corp is set to $93. VF Corp closed at $83.32 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Occidental Petroleum is set to $100. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $83.93 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ARRIS International is set to $32. ARRIS International shares closed at $25.98 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for RingCentral is set to $100. RingCentral shares closed at $74.40 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Targa Resources is set to $53. Targa Resources closed at $50.49 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is set to $30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals closed at $7.10 on Wednesday.
