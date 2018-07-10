Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Underweight to Overweight. CarMax shares rose 1.04 percent to $77.40 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Neutral to Positive. KB Home shares rose 4.40 percent to $28.69 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Casa Systems shares fell 2.56 percent to close at $16.38 on Monday.
- BTIG Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) from Neutral to Buy. Check Point Software shares rose 1.95 percent to $103.99 in pre-market trading.
- Mitsubishi UFJ upgraded Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) from Neutral to Overweight. Realty Income shares fell 1.26 percent to close at $54.88 on Monday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Imperva shares rose 0.30 percent to close at $49.60 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Hold to Buy. Wynn Resorts shares rose 1.32 percent to $162.25 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) from Neutral to Buy. Fiat Chrysler shares rose 0.59 percent to $20.35 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) from Hold to Buy. Reliance Steel shares fell 0.61 percent to $89.50 in pre-market trading.
- Maxim Group upgraded ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTRV) from Hold to Buy. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals shares fell 9.23 percent to close at $1.18 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Nordstrom shares dropped 1.07 percent to $52.95 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Buy to Hold. eBay shares fell 1.27 percent to $37.43 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) from Buy to Hold. Genesco shares rose 0.37 percent to $40.60 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Wright Medical shares fell 1.70 percent to close at $25.95 on Monday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CARO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Carolina Financial shares fell 0.95 percent to close at $44.74 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) from Overweight to Underweight. AutoNation shares fel 0.96 percent to $49.99 in pre-market trading.
- Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE: HTA) from Overweight to Neutral. Healthcare Trust shares fell 1.83 percent to close at $26.85 on Friday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Urban Outfitters shares fell 1.05 percent to $45.32 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Neutral to Underperform. Chipotle shares fell 1.55 percent to $456.72 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Outperform to Neutral. Biogen shares fell 1.41 percent to $349.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Texas Instruments is set to $130. Texas Instruments shares closed at $112.09 on Monday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Assurant is set to $125. Assurant shares closed at $106.37 on Monday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Weight Watchers is set to $115. Weight Watchers shares closed at $97.82 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on US Gold Corp (NYSE: USAU) with a Buy rating. The price target for US Gold is set to $3. US Gold shares closed at $1.32 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Veoneer is set to $55. Veoneer shares closed at $43.42 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is set to $24. Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.79 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to $40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals closed at $20.28 on Monday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Stitch Fix is set to $38. Stitch Fix shares closed at $31.12 on Monday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) with a Buy rating. The price target for MyoKardia is set to $38. MyoKardia shares closed at $52.90 on Monday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WLA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set to $67. Western Alliance Bancorporation closed at $59.02 on Monday.
