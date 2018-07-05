Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) from Hold to Buy. Hexcel shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $67.05 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) from Hold to Buy. Fiat shares rose 5.24 percent to $19.89 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Kosmos Energy shares rose 2.16 percent to close at $8.03 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James upgraded Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Advanced Energy shares fell 2.18 percent to close at $57.55 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) from Neutral to Outperform. Brookfield Infrastructure shares rose 1.68 percent to $39.38 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Qorvo shares rose 2.27 percent to $79.20 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) from Sell to Neutral. China Eastern Airlines shares fell 2 percent to $31.83 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) from Market Perform to Underperform. Clean Energy Fuels shares fell 3.50 percent to $3.58 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) from Outperform to Market Perform. NextEra Energy Partners shares rose 1.57 percent to close at $47.18 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Valeritas is set to $3.50. Valeritas shares closed at $1.3501 on Tuesday.
- TD Securities initiated coverage on EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) with a Buy rating. The price target for EOG Resources is set to $155. EOG Resources shares closed at $122.43 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Geron is set to $5.75. Geron shares closed at $3.55 on Tuesday.
- TD Securities initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pioneer Natural is set to $240. Pioneer Natural shares closed at $186.19 on Tuesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Veoneer is set to $55. Veoneer closed at $44.20 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) with a Buy rating. The price target for DMC Global is set to $59. DMC Global shares closed at $45.15 on Tuesday.
- TD Securities initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Diamondback Energy is set to $165. Diamondback Energy shares closed at $130.05 on Tuesday.
