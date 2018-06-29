Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 29, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Janney Capital upgraded Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) from Neutral to Buy. Ally Financial shares rose 1.82 percent to close at $25.71 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Nabors Industries shares rose 1.87 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Underperform to Buy. KB Home shares rose 8.62 percent to $27.60 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) from Sell to Neutral. Acceleron Pharma shares rose 23.6 percent to $41.99 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) from Neutral to Outperform. Madison Square Garden shares rose 13.92 percent to close at $303.29 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho upgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) from Neutral to Buy. SCANA shares rose 4.65 percent to close at $38.50 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) from Neutral to Buy. Piedmont Office Realty shares rose 1.47 percent to $20.03 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) from Outperform to Strong Buy. GMS shares rose 4.37 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading.
- Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) from Market Perform to Outperform. First Horizon shares rose 1.22 percent to $18.24 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from Buy to Hold. Walgreens shares fell 0.17 percent to $59.60 in pre-market trading.
- Vertical Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) from Buy to Hold. McCormick shares rose 8.40 percent to close at $114.83 on Thursday.
- Bank of America downgraded Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) from Buy to Neutral. Accenture shares fell 0.30 percent to $164.00 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) from Buy to Neutral. Apogee shares rose 12.66 percent to close at $48.67 on Thursday.
- Bernstein downgraded Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Diageo shares rose 0.36 percent to $144.54 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) from Outperform to Market Perform. US Silica shares fell 1.46 percent to $26.01 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Keane Group shares dropped 0.72 percent to $13.70 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Pinnacle Foods shares rose 0.37 percent to close at $65.19 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alpine Immune Sciences is set to $13. Alpine Immune Sciences shares closed at $7.22 on Thursday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Acer Therapeutics is set to $28. Acer Therapeutics shares closed at $19.76 on Thursday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cummins is set to $150. Cummins closed at $133.24 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Monmouth Real Estate is set to $18.50. Monmouth Real Estate shares closed at $16.10 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Cision is set to $19. Cision shares closed at $14.69 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is set to $24. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $18.33 on Thursday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) with a Buy rating. The price target for argenx is set to $161. argenx shares closed at $83.97 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Schneider National is set to $29. Schneider National shares closed at $27.12 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Macatawa Bank is set to $13. Macatawa Bank closed at $12.22 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for WABCO is set to $130. WABCO closed at $116.90 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.